THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-five years after a modest computer literacy pilot began in Malappuram, Akshaya marks its founding day on November 18 as a network of 3,009 centres that over three lakh people visit every day to avail government services. On Wednesday, the chain of digital facilitation centres steps into its silver jubilee year.
When computers and the internet were beyond the reach of most households, the state set out to make at least one person in every family digitally literate.
Inaugurated by the then President A P J Abdul Kalam on November 18, 2002, Akshaya ran on centres operated by local entrepreneurs within easy reach of homes. Malappuram was declared 100% e-literate in January 2005 and the programme then spread to other districts.
Today, every panchayat has at least two centres, many of them local landmarks, and together they draw more than three lakh visitors a day. They come for over 200 services, from children enrolling for Aadhaar to bedridden senior citizens completing pension formalities.
The network has repeatedly been the state’s delivery arm at scale. The e-literacy campaign helped Akshaya take up the enrolment of 45 lakh people for health insurance under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana between 2009 and 2011.
Then came the registration for the Chief Minister’s Mass Contact Programme, ‘Janasamparkam’, led by the then chief minister Oommen Chandy in 2013. The programme drew 12.5 lakh petitions, and local social entrepreneurs helped lakhs of people register to meet the chief minister for grievance redressal.
This year, Akshaya completed the annual mustering of around 60 lakh social security pension beneficiaries between July 17 and October 31. Around 3.5 lakh bedridden beneficiaries were covered through home mustering.
For Dr M Abdul Rahiman, the Akshaya director, the anniversary is about more than the numbers. “As Keralam enters a new era of development and digital transformation, the Silver Jubilee celebrations recognise Akshaya’s remarkable journey of 25 years in bridging the digital divide and bringing government services closer to the people,” he said.
The model has also won national recognition. A CAG report (Report No. 5 of 2026) found that Akshaya Common Service Centres are among the country’s best-performing models of digital service delivery, significantly outperforming the national CSC network in transactions and average monthly income.
Akshaya is also a story of social entrepreneurship. Around 60% of the 3,000 Akshaya centres are owned by women. Each centre is a local enterprise, typically employing three to five staff, and together they provide work for over 15,000 people across state.
“Akshaya is an all-under-one-roof centre. It functions in a ‘one-stop shop’ style, managed by skilled employees,” said Reju Tom Lal, a service delivery manager with the Akshaya Project under the department of IT.
“Akshaya is about identifying the right beneficiaries at the right time in the right manner. This is creating a win-win situation between the government and Akshaya.”
Interestingly, IT Minister P K Kunhalikutty happens to have held the portfolio at two of Akshaya’s defining moments: its launch in 2002 and the statewide rollout of e-District in 2013, which turned a literacy movement into a government service network.
Online Since 2002
Nov 18, 2002: Launched in Malappuram as a computer literacy pilot, inaugurated by then President A P J Abdul Kalam
Jan 2005: Malappuram declared 100% e-literate
2009-11: Health insurance registration for 45 lakh people under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana
2013: e-District rolled out statewide; registration counters for the Janasamparkam programme
2014-16: Basic Tax Register documents digitised
2015: Online land mutation (pokkuvaravu) introduced, first in Thiruvananthapuram
2026: Annual mustering of 60 lakh pensioners completed (July 17 to October 31)
Nov 18, 2026: Silver Jubilee year begins
Next: More B2C services proposed, around 1,000 new centres in the pipeline
Services at a glance
3,009 centres, with at least two in every panchayat
60% of centres owned by women
3 lakh visitors a day
200 plus services under one roof
15,000 people employed
23 revenue certificates online through e-District
50 services through K-SMART
32 schemes on the Suneethi portal
60 lakh social security pensioners mustered in 2026-27
3.5 lakh bedridden beneficiaries covered through home mustering
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