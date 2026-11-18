THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-five years after a modest computer literacy pilot began in Malappuram, Akshaya marks its founding day on November 18 as a network of 3,009 centres that over three lakh people visit every day to avail government services. On Wednesday, the chain of digital facilitation centres steps into its silver jubilee year.

When computers and the internet were beyond the reach of most households, the state set out to make at least one person in every family digitally literate.

Inaugurated by the then President A P J Abdul Kalam on November 18, 2002, Akshaya ran on centres operated by local entrepreneurs within easy reach of homes. Malappuram was declared 100% e-literate in January 2005 and the programme then spread to other districts.

Today, every panchayat has at least two centres, many of them local landmarks, and together they draw more than three lakh visitors a day. They come for over 200 services, from children enrolling for Aadhaar to bedridden senior citizens completing pension formalities.

The network has repeatedly been the state’s delivery arm at scale. The e-literacy campaign helped Akshaya take up the enrolment of 45 lakh people for health insurance under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana between 2009 and 2011.

Then came the registration for the Chief Minister’s Mass Contact Programme, ‘Janasamparkam’, led by the then chief minister Oommen Chandy in 2013. The programme drew 12.5 lakh petitions, and local social entrepreneurs helped lakhs of people register to meet the chief minister for grievance redressal.