KOCHI: Alleging medical negligence, a Kunnukara resident, whose right leg was amputated, has sought action against the superintendent and the duty doctor at the Paravur Taluk Headquarters Hospital. He has been staging a protest in front of the hospital since Monday.

Abdhul Jabbar, 56, who used to run a hotel at Nedumbassery, had sought treatment at the casualty wing of the Paravur Taluk Hospital on July 26, following severe leg pain.

He was administered painkillers for relief and sent back home. As the pain failed to subside, he again sought medical assistance at the casualty in the early hours of July 27. Jabbar said he was given another dose of the painkiller injection and asked to come and meet the surgeon.

When he met the surgeon during outpatient consultation later that day, he was advised to undergo amputation as the blood flow to the leg, below the knee, was already cut. The taluk hospital referred him to the Kottayam medical college hospital.