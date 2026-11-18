KOCHI: Alleging medical negligence, a Kunnukara resident, whose right leg was amputated, has sought action against the superintendent and the duty doctor at the Paravur Taluk Headquarters Hospital. He has been staging a protest in front of the hospital since Monday.
Abdhul Jabbar, 56, who used to run a hotel at Nedumbassery, had sought treatment at the casualty wing of the Paravur Taluk Hospital on July 26, following severe leg pain.
He was administered painkillers for relief and sent back home. As the pain failed to subside, he again sought medical assistance at the casualty in the early hours of July 27. Jabbar said he was given another dose of the painkiller injection and asked to come and meet the surgeon.
When he met the surgeon during outpatient consultation later that day, he was advised to undergo amputation as the blood flow to the leg, below the knee, was already cut. The taluk hospital referred him to the Kottayam medical college hospital.
To get a second opinion, he consulted another doctor at the Little Flower Hospital, Angamaly, and the doctor there advised amputation. According to Jabbar, the doctor also said the leg could have been saved had he visited the hospital within six hours of the onset of pain.
“I was shocked to hear that. We then went to the Kottayam medical college hospital where I underwent the surgery,” Jabbar said. After the treatment and the prescribed period of rest, Jabbar lodged a complaint with the police and the hospital authorities.
“While the police initially failed to register a case, the hospital authorities tried to hush up the matter, offering cash (compensation) to pacify me. Why should a doctor who couldn’t detect what was happening to me continue to treat people?,” Jabbar asked.
He has also filed a complaint with the vigilance, which has already taken the statements of the hospital superintendent and the duty doctor. “Why are they not recording my statement,” Jabbar asked, as he continued the protest for the second day.
When TNIE got in touch, the hospital superintendent refused to comment. Currently, North Paravur police have registered a case for medical negligence.