THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the VD Satheesan-led UDF government, which completed six months in office, accusing it of betraying public expectations, failing to honour election promises and pursuing communal appeasement to protect its coalition interests.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, BJP state general secretary S Suresh described the government's six-month tenure as one marked by corruption, nepotism and anti-youth policies, alleging that it had replicated the practices of the previous Pinarayi Vijayan regime.

He said the government had failed to deliver on four of the five Indira Guarantees announced ahead of the Assembly elections. "While free travel for women in KSRTC buses had been implemented only partially, promises including Rs 25 lakh health insurance, Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to students, an increase in welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for unemployed youth remained unfulfilled," he alleged.

Accusing the UDF government of protecting irregularities in PSC recruitment, Suresh termed the Vigilance inquiry into alleged rank list manipulation an eyewash and said the BJP would pursue the matter through the President after taking it up with the Governor.