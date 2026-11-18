THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP’s search for Dalit icons in Keralam has once again taken it beyond ideological lines. The party, which is set to commemorate late CPI leader P K Chathan Master, the state’s first minister from the Scheduled Caste community, this week, is planning to honour Dakshayani Velayudhan, the lone Dalit woman elected to the Constituent Assembly, next as it looks to win wider acceptance among the SC community.

Though the details of the commemoration are yet to be decided, sources said the party may announce it at the Chathan Master Smriti Sabha set to be held on November 19 in Irinjalakuda.

“Dakshayani Velayudhan holds much importance among the renaissance leaders of Keralam, just like Chathan Master. Our aim is to bring sidelined Dalit leaders to national attention, irrespective of their ideologies,” a senior BJP leader told TNIE.

He recalled that it was the BJP that had moved legally against the removal of photos of Dakshayani and B R Ambedkar from the Central Assembly Hall of Ernakulam Law College in 2023.

A strong advocate for SC rights, Dakshayani was elected to the Constituent Assembly in 1946. Historians say her differences with the Congress, especially over caste issues, caused a rift when her name was proposed. She unsuccessfully contested the 1971 Lok Sabha elections from Adoor as an independent.

Ironically, the saffron party’s choice is a leader who once branded the RSS as a ‘fascist organisation’. According to her biography written by historian Cherai Ramadas, Dakshayani openly criticised the RSS in the Constituent Assembly. “Newspapers are trying to make people believe that RSS has been destroyed.