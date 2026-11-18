THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the UDF government completed six months in office, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday outlined his vision for the state’s development and said the government would remain open to constructive criticism.

“Puthuyuga Keralam embraces everyone. We aim for development that maximises potential while working within the constraints. Development will not weaken the environment or destroy people’s lives and livelihoods. Our vision is to create models that capture the world’s attention, and we are working towards turning it into reality,” he said.

Satheesan said the state needed a governance system that prioritises people’s welfare and development and remains committed to secular and democratic principles.

“People who create controversy will keep pursuing it. The government’s focus is on public welfare and development. We welcome constructive criticism and will correct any mistakes. At the same time, no one can pressure the government through controversies,” he asserted.

The CM said the state will establish educational institutions of international standards and introduce programmes and training aligned with emerging job opportunities.

“We need to strengthen the public health system and reduce the treatment cost. The state will be transformed into a major hub for education and healthcare,” Satheesan said.