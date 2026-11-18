KOCHI: To provide modern and comprehensive facilities for pilgrims, a Tirupati-model mega project will be implemented at Sabarimala, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Tuesday. Inaugurating the Sabarimala Pilgrim Facilitation Centre at Kochi airport, he further said that

“Millions of pilgrims visit Keralam every Mandala season and the government’s objective is to ensure that all necessary facilities are made available to them,” the chief minister said.

Adding that the project is expected to increase the number of pilgrims by 50%, Satheesan said the vision was to develop an interconnected pilgrimage tourism network, encouraging devotees to visit other temples as well.

The Pilgrim Facilitation Centre at Kochi airport has an area of 5,000 sqft. KSRTC bus services are available between the airport and Sabarimala, with a booking counter functioning at the centre.