KOCHI: India is literally feeding its seafood competitors at the cost of its own marine wealth. Rampant illegal fishing of juvenile fish in Indian waters is not only depleting the country’s marine resources but also helping competitors such as China and Turkey, which import fishmeal produced from the catch.

Alarmed by the growing threat to marine ecosystems, the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) has demanded an immediate ban on fishmeal exports as a first step towards curbing the indiscriminate harvesting of immature fish.

The association is preparing to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention to protect India’s marine resources from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, particularly the large-scale diversion of juvenile fish to the rapidly expanding fishmeal and fish oil (FMFO) industry.

“We are planning to submit a memorandum to the Prime Minister on safeguarding Indian seas from rampant illegal and unregulated juvenile fishing,” said Alex K Ninan, vice-president of SEAI.

Manoj T Varghese, chairman of SEAI’s Ocean Catch Committee, was more forthright.

“Juvenile fishing is a criminal act affecting the future of our fisheries and playing with fishermen’s future livelihoods. We are supplying fishmeal produced from juvenile fish caught in our oceans to our aquaculture competitors, including China and Turkey,” he said.

Ironically, the FMFO industry, which once played a useful role in recycling fish waste and leftovers from fishing harbours, has now emerged as a major consumer of marine catches, including commercially valuable immature fish.

“Once upon a time, this was a scavenging industry. It collected leftovers from fish landings and recycled them into fishmeal and poultry feed. But as aquaculture expanded from the late 1990s, fishmeal factories grew rapidly. Today, marine catches are increasingly becoming raw material for aquaculture feed,” said another industry official.