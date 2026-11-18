KOCHI/KANNUR: The sound of a private bus horn always made Hrishikesh Vinod anxious. However, a personal encounter with a speeding bus, followed by the death of Akshara in Kochi, turned that unease into an attempt to hold reckless drivers accountable.

The result: ‘Idi Vandi’ (idivandi.in), a website that allows commuters to report private buses allegedly involved in speeding, dangerous driving and other traffic violations. Users can upload details of erring buses and share their experiences so that others can be aware of these vehicles.

The idea took root in April when Hrishikesh bought a car and drove it all the way from Bengaluru to his home at Kappad in Kannur to surprise his mother. Elated, she advised him to hold a pooja. However, the excitement was short-lived as three days later, a bus rear-ended his parked vehicle at Kakkad.

“When I approached the police, I was asked to either settle the matter outside or pursue a case, which would mean leaving my new vehicle at the station during the proceedings. I opted for an insurance settlement,” he said.

The absence of immediate punitive action against the bus driver for speeding on a narrow road troubled him more. When he asked whether the driver could be fined, he was told there was no such provision.

Having come across initiatives in the UK that document people involved in repeated offences, he began wondering whether a similar model could be used to track reckless private buses. He built the website using AI tools.