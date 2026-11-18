THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The illegal dumping and burning of tonnes of hospital and plastic waste in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district suspected to have originated in Keralam has once again exposed the vulnerabilities in the state’s waste management system.

The state reportedly transports around 4,500 to 5,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste every month to cement factories in neighbouring states.

The latest incident at Veppankulam village near Sankarankovil has reminded of the December 2024 biomedical waste scandal, when waste traced from Thiruvananthapuram’s Regional Cancer Centre and other establishments was dumped at multiple locations in neighbouring Tirunelveli district. Despite intervention by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the issue continues to persist.

As per reports, several tonnes of hospital and plastic waste were dumped on private land and set on fire on the night of November 10. According to preliminary reports, medicines and sacks used to pack the waste reportedly carried Malayalam inscriptions, raising suspicions that the consignments were from Keralam.

In December 2024, biomedical waste was found dumped at Kodaganallur, Palavoor, Kondanagaram, Elanthaikulam, Sivaniyarkulam and Thidiyur in Tirunelveli district. Following directives from the NGT, more than 30 truckloads were transported back to Keralam.

In July this year, around 10 tonnes of electronic, plastic and mixed waste, including discarded mobile phone components, electrical wires, damaged car seats and thermocol, suspected to be from Keralam were found dumped at Keezha Kadayam in Tenkasi district.

Clean Kerala Company (CKCL), which handles non-recyclable waste collected by local bodies, depends significantly on cement factories in neighbouring states for co-processing.

“As many as 100 to 120 vehicles are dispatched to cement factories every month. The vehicles carry complete, rule-compliant documentation, including e-way bills, manifests and formal agreements with the receiving plants.