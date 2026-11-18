THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The illegal dumping and burning of tonnes of hospital and plastic waste in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district suspected to have originated in Keralam has once again exposed the vulnerabilities in the state’s waste management system.
The state reportedly transports around 4,500 to 5,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste every month to cement factories in neighbouring states.
The latest incident at Veppankulam village near Sankarankovil has reminded of the December 2024 biomedical waste scandal, when waste traced from Thiruvananthapuram’s Regional Cancer Centre and other establishments was dumped at multiple locations in neighbouring Tirunelveli district. Despite intervention by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the issue continues to persist.
As per reports, several tonnes of hospital and plastic waste were dumped on private land and set on fire on the night of November 10. According to preliminary reports, medicines and sacks used to pack the waste reportedly carried Malayalam inscriptions, raising suspicions that the consignments were from Keralam.
In December 2024, biomedical waste was found dumped at Kodaganallur, Palavoor, Kondanagaram, Elanthaikulam, Sivaniyarkulam and Thidiyur in Tirunelveli district. Following directives from the NGT, more than 30 truckloads were transported back to Keralam.
In July this year, around 10 tonnes of electronic, plastic and mixed waste, including discarded mobile phone components, electrical wires, damaged car seats and thermocol, suspected to be from Keralam were found dumped at Keezha Kadayam in Tenkasi district.
Clean Kerala Company (CKCL), which handles non-recyclable waste collected by local bodies, depends significantly on cement factories in neighbouring states for co-processing.
“As many as 100 to 120 vehicles are dispatched to cement factories every month. The vehicles carry complete, rule-compliant documentation, including e-way bills, manifests and formal agreements with the receiving plants.
However, following illegal dumping incidents in neighbouring states, even our legitimate consignments face intense scrutiny and are routinely detained at border checkposts,” said CKCL MD Suresh Kumar.
Dr Krishnakumar P V, state secretary of IMA Goes Eco-Friendly (IMAGE), said Keralam had an established biomedical waste management network, with IMAGE handling around 80% of the state’s requirements and Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited managing the remaining 20%.
“Malpractices, like waste dumping, occur when operators running multiple clinics or laboratories register only one or two units to save costs and illegally route waste from their unregistered facilities through them”
Meanwhile, Jahamgeer S, director (operations) of Suchitwa Mission, said the LSGD hasn’t received any official communication regarding the incident so far.
“Neither the seized vehicles nor the arrested people are from Keralam. So their exact modus operandi remains unclear.”
He said that the state is working towards reducing its dependence on cement factories outside the state by scaling up infrastructure.”The state has proposed 12 Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) plants and a 500 tonne Waste to Energy plant. Six RDF plants have already been established through Clean Kerala Company and the private sector, while six more are in the pipeline.”
(With inputs from Tenkasi)