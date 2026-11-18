THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Entha Sakhave?” (What’s up, comrade?)

The salutation deeply embedded in Keralam’s Left political culture has found an unlikely new setting. The Indian Youth Congress national leadership has chosen ‘sakhave’ (comrade) as the official form of address for trainer coordinators in its organisational training programme.

The choice has an interesting political resonance in a state where the word has long been associated with the communist movement, though the Youth Congress said gender neutrality, rather than any ideological consideration, prompted the decision.

The YC national committee has launched a structured training programme for its workers, beginning at the block level and extending to higher levels, as part of an initiative to strengthen grassroots functioning and improve leadership skills.

The programme places particular emphasis on political education and Congress ideology through the PANJA framework -- Padhai, Avasar, Nyay, Janbhagidari and Azadi.

Titled NIRMAN, the programme is being organised jointly by the AICC training department and the Jawaharlal Nehru Leadership Institute in New Delhi. The training for southern states was held at Ghataprabha in Karnataka.

“NIRMAN is a key learning and development initiative launched by the Youth Congress, with a major thrust on political education, leadership building and organisational training,” a leader associated with the programme told TNIE on condition of anonymity.