THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Entha Sakhave?” (What’s up, comrade?)
The salutation deeply embedded in Keralam’s Left political culture has found an unlikely new setting. The Indian Youth Congress national leadership has chosen ‘sakhave’ (comrade) as the official form of address for trainer coordinators in its organisational training programme.
The choice has an interesting political resonance in a state where the word has long been associated with the communist movement, though the Youth Congress said gender neutrality, rather than any ideological consideration, prompted the decision.
The YC national committee has launched a structured training programme for its workers, beginning at the block level and extending to higher levels, as part of an initiative to strengthen grassroots functioning and improve leadership skills.
The programme places particular emphasis on political education and Congress ideology through the PANJA framework -- Padhai, Avasar, Nyay, Janbhagidari and Azadi.
Titled NIRMAN, the programme is being organised jointly by the AICC training department and the Jawaharlal Nehru Leadership Institute in New Delhi. The training for southern states was held at Ghataprabha in Karnataka.
“NIRMAN is a key learning and development initiative launched by the Youth Congress, with a major thrust on political education, leadership building and organisational training,” a leader associated with the programme told TNIE on condition of anonymity.
The decision drew on the Sanskrit words ‘sakha’, used to address male friends, and ‘sakhi’, used for female friends.
“In Keralam, the word is commonly associated with Left parties. However, at a meeting of all state’s coordinators, we decided to use ‘sakhave’ as it could be used to address both men and women. The suggestion was accepted by everyone,” the leader added.
Youth Congress leaders from Keralam, meanwhile, pointed out that the word has a cultural and historical context beyond its association with the Left movement.
They cited the famous 1930 song “Varika Varika Sahajare, Sahana Samara Samayamayi” by poet and freedom fighter Amsi Narayana Pillai. In the third stanza, the poet used ‘Ethra Nal Adimayai Kidakkanam Sakhakale...’
“Even Arjuna addressed Lord Krishna as Sakha,” said Geetha Krishnan, state coordinator of the programme and president of the Congress Kollam block committee.
An 18-member team from Keralam, including three women, has completed the training-of-trainers programme.
“The primary thing we teach them is how to be good listeners. Only a good listener can be a good leader,” she said.