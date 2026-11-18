KANNUR: An LPG tanker and a cement bulk carrier collided on the National Highway at Kandoth in the early hours of Wednesday (November 18), leaving the tanker driver trapped inside the vehicle.

The accident occurred when the LPG tanker was travelling from the Payyanur side towards Kannur, while the cement bulk carrier was heading towards Mangalore. Following the collision, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tea shop.

On receiving information about the accident, a team from the Payyanur Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the spot. The team, led by Station Officer C P Rajesh, carried out a rescue operation and safely freed the driver trapped inside the tanker.

C P Rajesh said, "The tanker was carrying LPG at the time of the accident. No gas leakage has been detected so far. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained."

The Fire and Rescue team shifted both the cement bulk carrier driver and the LPG tanker driver, who sustained minor injuries in the accident, to the hospital in an ambulance. Additional safety precautions have been taken following the incident. Arrangements will be made to remove the tanker from the spot using a crane after officials of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reach the site.