KOCHI: With crimes involving young adults aged 18 to 21 increasingly drawing attention, Keralam’s correctional infrastructure faces a pressing question: is one Borstal School enough to reform and rehabilitate this group, or does the state need more specialised facilities?

The state’s only Borstal School at Kakkanad, Ernakulam, which has a sanctioned capacity of 66 inmates, houses around 120, a senior prisons department official said.

The overcrowding has renewed demands for expanding facilities meant for young adult offenders, who are otherwise at risk of being lodged alongside older inmates in regular prisons.

The official said the department had sought the establishment of three Borstal Schools in the state. And following representations to the governor, a new facility has been sanctioned in Thiruvananthapuram, with an anticipated capacity of around 100 inmates. The home minister has taken steps towards setting up the institution.

“We need at least one more Borstal School in north zone as well. The existing facility is already overcrowded, and the number of young offenders requiring specialised accommodation makes additional institutions necessary,” the prisons department official said.

Borstal Schools are often mistaken for juvenile homes. However, the two serve different age groups and operate under different legal frameworks. Under the Kerala Borstal Schools Act, 1961, these institutions are meant to provide training, education and disciplinary guidance to facilitate reformation and prevent further offending.

Former director general of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishi Raj Singh said the state should consider establishing more such institutions across districts.