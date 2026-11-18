KOCHI: With crimes involving young adults aged 18 to 21 increasingly drawing attention, Keralam’s correctional infrastructure faces a pressing question: is one Borstal School enough to reform and rehabilitate this group, or does the state need more specialised facilities?
The state’s only Borstal School at Kakkanad, Ernakulam, which has a sanctioned capacity of 66 inmates, houses around 120, a senior prisons department official said.
The overcrowding has renewed demands for expanding facilities meant for young adult offenders, who are otherwise at risk of being lodged alongside older inmates in regular prisons.
The official said the department had sought the establishment of three Borstal Schools in the state. And following representations to the governor, a new facility has been sanctioned in Thiruvananthapuram, with an anticipated capacity of around 100 inmates. The home minister has taken steps towards setting up the institution.
“We need at least one more Borstal School in north zone as well. The existing facility is already overcrowded, and the number of young offenders requiring specialised accommodation makes additional institutions necessary,” the prisons department official said.
Borstal Schools are often mistaken for juvenile homes. However, the two serve different age groups and operate under different legal frameworks. Under the Kerala Borstal Schools Act, 1961, these institutions are meant to provide training, education and disciplinary guidance to facilitate reformation and prevent further offending.
Former director general of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishi Raj Singh said the state should consider establishing more such institutions across districts.
“If one Borstal School in Ernakulam can function, 13 more can also function in other districts. It is the need of the time. The facilities available at the Ernakulam Borstal School, including food, canteen, security arrangements and provisions for family visits, can be replicated elsewhere,” Singh said.
Former Viyyur Central Prison superintendent K Anil Kumar, who was also a superintendent at the Borstal School, said the institution had gradually come to function more like a conventional jail now.
“The name is different, but it functions almost like a jail. That isn’t what the law envisages. There shouldn’t even be the atmosphere of a conventional prison. It should function like a school,” he said.
Recalling his efforts to revive the institution in 2012, Anil said he had introduced a school-like environment, including an admission ceremony and classes.
Inmates were also encouraged to wear T-shirts and shorts bearing the words ‘Nice Boys’ on the first day.
“The idea was to provide them with the school environment and discipline they may have missed. These are young offenders who need structured training, education and guidance,” he said.