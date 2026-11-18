PATHANAMTHITTA: The first dawn of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam witnessed a steady stream of Ayyappa devotees at the Sabarimala hill shrine on Tuesday, as the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season got under way amid elaborate arrangements and fresh allegations over attempts to disrupt the pilgrimage.
Around 25,000 pilgrims had reached Sannidhanam by noon, while nearly 60,000 devotees had booked their darshan through the virtual queue system. Including spot bookings, the total number of pilgrims expected to visit the shrine on Tuesday was around 80,000.
Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, who had visited the hill shrine, said the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) were determined to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage this season, despite what he described as deliberate attempts by certain elements to create problems.
Warning of possible foul play against the pilgrimage, the minister said some miscreants were even capable of contaminating food served to devotees.
The closure of a toilet valve at Sabarimala the previous day and an incident involving a man creating a disturbance in the early hours of Tuesday were being viewed seriously, he said.
“There are people who are deliberately trying to create hurdles during the pilgrimage season. Some of them are even capable of mixing poison in food,” the minister warned.
He ruled out a political motive behind the incidents, alleging that those who had failed to secure contracts and people with commercial interests were behind the attempts to create disturbances.
The TDB president had requested the police to investigate the incidents, while the intelligence wing had also been directed to examine the matter closely, Muraleedharan said.
The shrine opened at 3 am, with newly appointed head priest Areekkara Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri opening the sanctum sanctorum. The initial hours witnessed a manageable rush, providing some relief to the devaswom authorities.
However, the real test will be in the coming days as the number of pilgrims is expected to increase substantially.
Maintaining cleanliness in toilets, regulating the crowd and ensuring smooth movement of pilgrims through the 18 holy steps will be major challenges.
The authorities have to adhere to the prescribed rate of allowing 75 pilgrims per minute through the holy steps. Notably, there is no virtual queue booking system in Pampa.
In order to regulate the flow of pilgrims, the Pathanamthitta collector has directed the KSRTC not to transport devotees arriving without virtual queue bookings directly to Pampa. Such pilgrims should be dropped at Nilakkal itself, where they can complete the necessary formalities.
Meanwhile, pilgrims arriving at Sathram in Idukki will be permitted to board buses to the traditional forest route only between 7 A.M and 1 P.M.
The Sathram-Azhutha forest route also felt the weight of the pilgrimage season getting under way. The first group of pilgrims was allowed to trek through the route at 7.30 A.M after undergoing verification at a counter set up in front of the Azhutha forest section office.
More than 600 devotees received tokens within the first hour, while 745 pilgrims had taken the forest route on the opening day.
Meanwhile, a special 24-hour police control room has been opened at Pandalam to provide assistance and ensure the safety of pilgrims.
24-hour control room
Nearly 60,000 virtual queue bookings recorded; total footfall, including spot bookings, expected to touch 80,000 on the opening day
Police and intelligence wings asked to investigate unsavoury incidents, including the closure of a toilet valve and a disturbance at Sannidhanam
No virtual queue booking at Pampa. District Collector asked KSRTC not to transport pilgrims without virtual queue bookings directly to Pampa; they must be dropped at Nilakkal
Pilgrims arriving at Sathram in Idukki can board buses to the traditional forest route only between 7 am and 1 pm
A 24-hour police control room inaugurated at Pandalam by District Police Chief R Anand to assist pilgrims
Drone-assisted parking system introduced at Nilakkal to identify available parking spaces and guide vehicles
SADYA ADDS TRADITIONAL FLAVOUR TO ANNADANAM
Pathanamthitta: This pilgrimage season, the devaswom board has added a traditional Kerala touch to the experience, introducing a revamped menu featuring a sumptuous sadya for lunch and a range of breakfast delicacies for the thousands of devotees visiting the hill shrine.
The new menu was introduced at the annadana mandapam on Tuesday in the presence of TDB president K Jayakumar. The initiative marks a departure from previous years, with special emphasis on maintaining variety, quality and consistency in the food served to pilgrims.