PATHANAMTHITTA: The first dawn of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam witnessed a steady stream of Ayyappa devotees at the Sabarimala hill shrine on Tuesday, as the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season got under way amid elaborate arrangements and fresh allegations over attempts to disrupt the pilgrimage.

Around 25,000 pilgrims had reached Sannidhanam by noon, while nearly 60,000 devotees had booked their darshan through the virtual queue system. Including spot bookings, the total number of pilgrims expected to visit the shrine on Tuesday was around 80,000.

Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan, who had visited the hill shrine, said the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) were determined to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage this season, despite what he described as deliberate attempts by certain elements to create problems.

Warning of possible foul play against the pilgrimage, the minister said some miscreants were even capable of contaminating food served to devotees.

The closure of a toilet valve at Sabarimala the previous day and an incident involving a man creating a disturbance in the early hours of Tuesday were being viewed seriously, he said.

“There are people who are deliberately trying to create hurdles during the pilgrimage season. Some of them are even capable of mixing poison in food,” the minister warned.

He ruled out a political motive behind the incidents, alleging that those who had failed to secure contracts and people with commercial interests were behind the attempts to create disturbances.

The TDB president had requested the police to investigate the incidents, while the intelligence wing had also been directed to examine the matter closely, Muraleedharan said.