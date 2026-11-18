PALAKKAD: The forests of Silent Valley in Palakkad continue to surprise nature lovers and researchers.

Even after years of studies and surveys, the national park still has species waiting to be discovered, as was evident in the just-concluded butterfly survey.

The survey, held from November 13 to 15, recorded 189 butterfly species across 14 locations in Silent Valley National Park and its buffer zone. Of them, three species – Extra Lascar, Branded Royal and Orange-spotted Grass Jewel – were spotted in the park for the first time. The latest additions have taken the total number of butterfly species documented in Silent Valley to 208.

Of the 189 species recorded in the latest survey, 18 were endemic to the Western Ghats. Their presence cements the importance of Silent Valley as a home for rare and region-specific species, said those who took part in the three-day exercise.

For researchers, addition of the species is proof that forests that have been studied extensively can still reveal new secrets.

“Regular butterfly surveys also help understand the condition of forest habitats, changes in the environment and the distribution of different species,” said one of the researchers.

The Kerala Forests and Wildlife Department and the Malabar Natural History Society (MNHS) jointly organised the survey, which saw participation of more than 65 researchers, butterfly experts, nature lovers, trained volunteers and forest officials.