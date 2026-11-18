KOZHIKODE: Geethu Louis was not looking for recognition. She was also bound by confidentiality and security protocols.

That was why Prime Minister Robert Abela acknowledging her contributions in caring for his family was something the Chalakudy native didn’t expect.

“I was completely surprised when the PM mentioned my name. I never imagined that the service I rendered to his family would receive such recognition,” said the 35-year-old.

“For the past year, I had been carrying out my responsibilities without expecting anything in return. I considered it my duty,” she said. Her association with the PM’s family began about a year ago when George Abela, Robert Abela’s father and Malta’s former President, suffered an accident.

Geethu was called to the family’s residence to provide nursing care. In the year that follow, she attended to other family members, including the PM’s daughter when she fell ill.

Since the nature of her assignment demanded strict confidentiality, and even her parents, Louis P V and Beena Louis, in Thrissur were unaware that their daughter was tending to the family of Malta’s PM and former President.

In his address, Abela, while switching from Maltese to English, had said: “Third-country nationals (TCNs) in Malta play a major role in the country’s growth, both economically and in terms of development. Their contribution cannot go unrecognised...A TCN who has been working with our family for the past year has played a major role in our family’s healthcare. Geethu from India is the person who put in tremendous effort to help us. Her dedication is highly appreciable, and we are all thankful to her.”