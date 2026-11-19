KOCHI: In a major setback to the prosecution's case against senior CPM leaders, CBI Special court in Kochi on Wednesday acquitted P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh in the 2012 Ariyil Shukoor murder case, while convicting 13 other accused, including seven for murder.

Jayarajan, the 32nd accused, and Rajesh, the 33rd accused, were among 18 persons acquitted by the court. The CBI had chargesheeted 33 persons in the case, but two accused died during the trial, leaving 31 to face the verdict.

The seven persons convicted of murder are first accused Sumesh, Anoop, Pavithran, Manoharan, M V Dineshan, Bijumon and Shijin Mohan. Six others — E P Radhakrishnan, K V Sajith, V V Mohanan, Purushothaman, P K Ajith Kumar and P P Sureshan — were convicted of other offences connected with the murder.

The case relates to the killing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) activist Ariyil Shukoor in February 2012. The prosecution case was that Shukoor was murdered in retaliation for an attack on a vehicle carrying Jayarajan and Rajesh at Pattuvam in Kannur.

The CBI took over the investigation following a petition filed by Shukoor's family before the Kerala High Court. The agency alleged that a conspiracy to eliminate Shukoor was hatched at a hospital where Jayarajan and Rajesh were undergoing treatment after the attack on their vehicle.

The CBI had named six persons, including the two senior CPM leaders, as conspirators in the case. However, the court found insufficient grounds to convict Jayarajan and Rajesh, acquitting them along with 16 others.

During the trial, the court examined 82 witnesses, including Shukoor's relatives. The prosecution sought to establish the conspiracy behind the murder and the role played by the accused in executing the crime.

The verdict brings the trial in the politically sensitive murder case to a close, with 13 accused found guilty and 18 acquitted.