THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam has said that the UDF government had lost its collective responsibility.

He further stated that the chief minister could not cover up his cabinet’s loss of face with mere verbal arguments.

“During the cabinet meeting, held on the day the government completed six months, there were major arguments between the CM and ministers. Senior leaders of the Congress have openly stated that there are no consultations within the party and the front. Naturally, this will be reflected in the cabinet too,” Binoy said.