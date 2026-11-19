THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday dismissed the Opposition’s allegations of corruption in the purchase of wind power from VEH Global. Satheesan said Keralam had bought electricity worth less than Rs 5 crore from the company, and not Rs 456 crore as alleged by Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan.

Refuting Vijayan’s charge that the deal involved purchasing power at Rs 11 per unit without floating tenders, resulting in a loss of around Rs 250 crore to the state, Satheesan said the rate was agreed upon during a severe power shortage in September and was applicable only to peak-hour supply between 6 pm and midnight.

“All three allegations are false. KSEB had floated six tenders in September to procure electricity, but none of them received a response as there was a shortage of power across the country,” Satheesan said.

The chief minister said the Rs 11-per-unit tariff was for peak-hour electricity and not round-the-clock (RTC) supply.