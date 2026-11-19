KALPETTA: In the hills of Wayanad, the enchanting melodies created by ‘chola’ — a traditional musical instrument once used by the Adiya tribal community to lull hungry children to sleep during times of extreme poverty — are echoing again. Thanks to a collaborative initiative by the Keystone Foundation and the Poolakkal Gothradeepam Tribal Library in Kammana, Mananthavady, 25 tribal children recently gathered for a hands-on workshop to learn how to craft and play the instrument.

The revival is spearheaded by Mini Karimam from Thrissilery, a member of the Adiya community, who received the 2026 Indigenous-Led Education Network Women Educator Award representing Asia for the preservation of ‘chola’ and ‘cholappaattu’ (traditional songs and music of the community).

Using a part of her award funds, Mini has taken it upon herself to pass down this fading heritage. The organisers focused entirely on direct community engagement, interactive sessions, and hands-on practice.

Speaking about the initiative and future plans, K K Kavyanjali of the Keystone Foundation noted, “We are planning to conduct workshops in schools too, on a small scale. A second session will be held in Mananthavady as the first one was very successful. It takes a little time to make the instruments and teach them music.”

Traditionally crafted from bamboo and forest vines, the instrument is now made using sturdy threads.

Despite these modern adaptations, the essence of the tradition remains untouched, bridging the gap between generations.

Sharing her joy over the enthusiastic response from the younger generation, Mini said, “Many older people in the community often complain that young children nowadays are not following or imbibing traditional knowledge, so I’m thrilled that we are getting such opportunities.”

Organisers hope that expanding these workshops to local schools and holding follow-up sessions will ensure that the unique cultural memory and survival history of the Adiya community are permanently safeguarded for future generations.