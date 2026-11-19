THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government will announce a major scheme for persons with disabilities in the first week of December, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday, identifying it as one of three flagship initiatives that would serve as models for the country. The other two are the Senior Citizens’ Project and the Disaster Management Resilience Project.

“All three initiatives will be implemented in a time-bound manner,” he told reporters in Delhi. Satheesan said the UDF government had laid the groundwork for a major developmental push, with a focus on financial stability, welfare and economic growth.

Among its major ambitions is Mission Samudra, which the chief minister described as the government’s biggest dream project. Envisaged as a massive maritime development initiative, it aims to transform Keralam into a port city and generate large-scale employment opportunities. The government has passed the Maritime Act and completed major preparatory work for the project, he said.

Steps have also been initiated to transform Keralam into an aviation hub. “Other projects in the pipeline include an oceanarium in Kochi, an international-standard maritime museum and a film city,” he said. Work is under way on a global convention centre in Kochi, which he said would be more impressive than the one at Singapore Airport.

Listing the government’s achievements during its first six months, the CM said the free travel scheme for women had been implemented as promised. The government had also become the first in the country to establish a separate department for senior citizens, with its programmes and schemes now ready for implementation.

The Janasparsham initiative has been launched to clear pending files. The government also plans to use artificial intelligence to identify the reasons for file accumulation and introduce data-driven governance to improve administrative efficiency.