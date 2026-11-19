KANNUR: Complaints by worried parents and its own observations have prompted the Kunnothuparamba grama panchayat in Kannur to go for a local survey to identify unmarried men aged above 30 and the reasons why they are still single.

The panchayat has formed a special committee for the survey, which it plans to launch on Thursday (today).

Several ward members said they had received informal complaints from concerned parents saying they were finding it difficult to find suitable marriage partners for their sons. The matter was discussed at the panchayat level. Following this, a sample survey was carried out in October, covering 300 houses in an area. It identified nearly 60 unmarried men.

Now, the newly-formed special committee will conduct a wider survey to find out the total number of unmarried men in each ward and also examine the reasons behind the “trend.”

The survey will be done via Google Forms, the links of which will be shared in WhatsApp groups. Printed forms will be made available at the panchayat office.

“After getting the sample data, the panchayat decided to form a special committee to study the issue. Based on the information collected, the committee will suggest possible interventions. The panchayat will take further steps based on the findings,” said P K Muhammadali, the chairman of the panchayat’s health and education standing committee who is heading the committee.