THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fourteen years after its constitution, the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) is going to appoint a chief investigating officer to help it investigate complaints against police officers. However there is a twist: The upper age limit of the candidates have been fixed at 55, effectively ruling out deployment of officers, who have attained superannuation from the central and state services.The reason, as per sources, is that SPCA felt officers, who have served their full term in service, might show leniency towards their compatriots while conducting probe.

As per the requirements announced by SPCA, the candidate should have a minimum of 10 years service in a government investigative agency. The person should at least be a graduate and preferably has done higher education in human rights or sociology.

“Those who took voluntary retirement or resigned from the central and state investigative agencies are expected to be much better in holding inquiries against serving police officers than the ones who retired after completing their full service,” said a source with the SPCA.

Justice C N Ramachandran Nair, who was appointed as chairman of Kerala SPCA in August, said the appointment will be contractual and the candidate will be finalised after an interview slated on Tuesday.

He said the appointment of a chief investigating officer is done under the Police Act as per the High Court orders. “Those who had worked in any of the government investigating agencies such as Intelligence Bureau, National Investigation Agency and other state investigative wings can apply,” he said.