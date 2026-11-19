THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as concerns linger about misuse by law enforcement agencies leading to alleged trampling of civil liberty and privacy, Keralam police are poised to acquire an upgraded version of Cellebrite, the Israeli cyber forensic tool that can help unlock as many gadgets as the department wants to extract information from.

The process of acquiring the tool, which costs around `6 crore, is in an advanced stage and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) under the police department is expected to get hold of it by year-end, sources told TNIE. The police, which have been subscribing to various packages of Cellebrite for over a decade, decided to upgrade to ‘Cellebrite Inseyets Online Unlimited Unlocks’ for FSL as criminal cases with digital angles have risen drastically.

The process to acquire the tool started during the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government’s second term. The Left parties often decry any association with an Israeli firm, but the LDF government decided to go ahead with the purchase, raising questions on the integrity of its political stand. The new UDF government too did not raise any objections to the proposal.

In Keralam, any association with Israel is often stigmatised but police sources said that “security concerns always outweigh political rhetoric”.

Sources said FSL has been logging around 8,000 cases involving digital devices each year, pushing the agency to upgrade its existing package which allows unlocking of just 40 devices a year. The district cyber cells have the same package. However, FSL’s records can be produced as evidence during trial, unlike the cyber cell, sources pointed out.