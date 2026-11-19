THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as concerns linger about misuse by law enforcement agencies leading to alleged trampling of civil liberty and privacy, Keralam police are poised to acquire an upgraded version of Cellebrite, the Israeli cyber forensic tool that can help unlock as many gadgets as the department wants to extract information from.
The process of acquiring the tool, which costs around `6 crore, is in an advanced stage and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) under the police department is expected to get hold of it by year-end, sources told TNIE. The police, which have been subscribing to various packages of Cellebrite for over a decade, decided to upgrade to ‘Cellebrite Inseyets Online Unlimited Unlocks’ for FSL as criminal cases with digital angles have risen drastically.
The process to acquire the tool started during the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government’s second term. The Left parties often decry any association with an Israeli firm, but the LDF government decided to go ahead with the purchase, raising questions on the integrity of its political stand. The new UDF government too did not raise any objections to the proposal.
In Keralam, any association with Israel is often stigmatised but police sources said that “security concerns always outweigh political rhetoric”.
Sources said FSL has been logging around 8,000 cases involving digital devices each year, pushing the agency to upgrade its existing package which allows unlocking of just 40 devices a year. The district cyber cells have the same package. However, FSL’s records can be produced as evidence during trial, unlike the cyber cell, sources pointed out.
“The police went for the particular brand due to its efficiency and reputation. Security agencies worldwide have been using them. We act within the confines of law and only devices suspected to be involved in offences and seized are subjected to forensic analysis. We view things through the security prism and don’t have any other consideration while deciding purchases,” a senior cop said.
The new package enables uncapped unlocking on iOS and Android devices and deep extraction of data, which could help both in investigation and prosecution. It is compatible with Apple and all major Android manufacturers. The package likely involves three endpoints, which means three workstations in the FSL can run the unlocking software simultaneously under one subscription.
Social media has been awash with reports of the potential misuse of various cyber forensic tools by law enforcement agencies that handled the recent Delhi protests, with many critics linking them to snooping.
The phones of activists, including CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, were seized by Delhi police who allegedly bypassed the locks using special tools. The officer said unlocking of gadgets is required for effective investigation and without that the probe would reach nowhere.
“Around 20 to 30% of people involved in criminal cases hand over the devices to cops after locking them using patterns or numbers. Accused VIPs also exhibit a reluctance to unlock their devices. Then there is the case of devices of people who died, including by suicide, or were murdered. In all these cases, a special tool is required to unlock the devices and extract data,” the officer said.