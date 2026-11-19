THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students pursuing undergraduate courses in Keralam could have more freedom to focus on their chosen subjects under proposed changes to the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP). These include a Single Major option and greater flexibility in choosing their area of specialisation in the fourth year. The programme itself may also get a new name, with a proposal to rename FYUGP as the Flexible Graduate Programme (FGP) to reflect the multiple entry, exit and academic mobility options it offers, rather than the duration of the course.

The recommendations form part of a report submitted by an expert panel to the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC). “Universities, colleges, teachers, students, parents, education experts and members of the public are invited to examine the report and submit their valuable comments and suggestions,” KSHEC vice-chairperson Achuthsankar S Nair said.

The Single Major option seeks to address complaints that compulsory minor courses were taking students away from their core disciplines. This was particularly a concern in subjects such as Commerce, where students traditionally focused largely on papers within their own discipline. “Nearly 90% of the colleges visited by us had sought the introduction of this option,” said panel chairman S Gladston Raj.

Students opting for Single Major will need to earn only 12 mandatory minor credits, the minimum prescribed by the UGC. This is different from the Major with Minor pathway, which requires 24 minor credits. The minor courses under Single Major can be from the same discipline or an interdisciplinary area.