KOCHI: Gold prices may have slipped below Rs 1 lakh per sovereign in Keralam, but the correction has done little to dampen smugglers’ renewed interest in the yellow metal. Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials say the resurgence, noticed at airports in Keralam and other states since July, is likely to continue, with syndicates opting for smaller consignments to limit the risk of detection and arrest.

Earlier, consignments weighing around 1 kg were frequently detected.Smugglers are now increasingly carrying quantities ranging from 300 to 700g. Officials attribute the trend to gold’s high value and the profit margins available in illegal trade.

On Wednesday, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 12,215/g in Keralam, taking the price of a sovereign (8g) to Rs 97,720. Enforcement officials believe the decline is unlikely to immediately alter the economics of smuggling. “Gold continues to command a high price and there is demand for it. We are not frequently detecting cases involving huge quantities such as 1 kg. Smugglers are reducing the quantity carried in individual consignments to around 300 to 700 grams. Such cases are being detected at several airports. There was a recent gold seizure at Calicut airport as well,” a senior customs officer said.

The resurgence follows a reversal in gold import duty policy. In July 2024, the Union government reduced the total import duty from 15% to 6%, narrowing the price advantage of smuggled gold. However, in May 2026, the duty was raised again to 15%, widening the price gap between imported and smuggled gold and providing fresh incentives for illegal imports.