KOCHI: Gold prices may have slipped below Rs 1 lakh per sovereign in Keralam, but the correction has done little to dampen smugglers’ renewed interest in the yellow metal. Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials say the resurgence, noticed at airports in Keralam and other states since July, is likely to continue, with syndicates opting for smaller consignments to limit the risk of detection and arrest.
Earlier, consignments weighing around 1 kg were frequently detected.Smugglers are now increasingly carrying quantities ranging from 300 to 700g. Officials attribute the trend to gold’s high value and the profit margins available in illegal trade.
On Wednesday, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 12,215/g in Keralam, taking the price of a sovereign (8g) to Rs 97,720. Enforcement officials believe the decline is unlikely to immediately alter the economics of smuggling. “Gold continues to command a high price and there is demand for it. We are not frequently detecting cases involving huge quantities such as 1 kg. Smugglers are reducing the quantity carried in individual consignments to around 300 to 700 grams. Such cases are being detected at several airports. There was a recent gold seizure at Calicut airport as well,” a senior customs officer said.
The resurgence follows a reversal in gold import duty policy. In July 2024, the Union government reduced the total import duty from 15% to 6%, narrowing the price advantage of smuggled gold. However, in May 2026, the duty was raised again to 15%, widening the price gap between imported and smuggled gold and providing fresh incentives for illegal imports.
The trend is reflected in national-level estimates. Gold smuggling in India rose to around 50 tonnes in the July-September quarter of 2026, compared with around three tonnes in the corresponding period last year, according to data cited in a recent report based on World Gold Council estimates. “Given its high value, many smugglers are trying to keep individual consignments below Rs 50 lakh to limit exposure. This may continue even if prices drop further,” said a DRI officer.
Meanwhile, enforcement agencies are concerned about organised networks recruiting unsuspecting passengers as carriers. In a recent case, a family caught smuggling gold reportedly told investigators that they had taken the risk after a carrier assured them they would be released immediately if caught.
The carrier had also promised to arrange return tickets. “There are several instances of people returning to the state carrying parcels for others. Many are unaware that the consignments contain concealed smuggled goods. Passengers should not accept parcels without knowing their contents. Some are persuaded to act as carriers with assurances that the senders will take care of them if caught. They should not fall victim to such promises,” a customs officer said.