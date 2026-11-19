KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that when society recognises a child as the son or daughter of adoptive parents, there is no need to describe the child as an “adopted son” or “adopted daughter” in official documents including legal heirship certificates. The court observed that adoption is legally recognised and an adopted child should not be treated as belonging to a different category.

It directed the government to ensure that adopted children are described as the son or daughter of their adoptive parents in official records. The court clarified that there is nothing insulting about describing a child as adopted. However, such a distinction should be avoided in official documents, the HC said.

“In official records, no child shall be described as an ‘adopted son’ or ‘adopted daughter’. Such children should be shown as ‘son’ or ‘daughter’. No prefix is necessary. Therefore, the government should make the necessary modifications to the e-District portal to ensure that there is no separate option requiring an adopted child to be identified as such while issuing a legal heirship certificate. The guidelines should also be modified accordingly within one month,” Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said.

The court directed the tahsildar to issue a fresh legal heirship certificate to the petitioner, showing her relationship with her deceased father as “daughter” instead of “adopted daughter”.