KOCHI: Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of Congress stalwart K Karunakaran, is set to quit the BJP following growing dissatisfaction over the alleged neglect she has faced in the party, sources close to her confirmed. Sources said she may tender her resignation to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar as early as Thursday and that she had already communicated it verbally.

Padmaja had quit the Congress alleging neglect within the party and joined the BJP on March 7, 2024, a little over a month before the general elections.

Her decision created ripples in the state’s political circles, given the fact that she had stood with the grand old party even when her father K Karunakaran and brother K Muraleedharan formed another party in 2005. She is currently a member of the BJP’s national council.

Her entry into the BJP had given the party mileage in Thrissur and saw Suresh Gopi winning the Lok Sabha seat, defeating her brother Muraleedharan, the Congress’ candidate. Though there were speculations Padmaja may get positions in national-level organisations, including the National Women’s Commission, it didn’t materialise.

Meanwhile, there are speculations Padmaja may return to the Congress. “Discussions have been going on for the past several days as Padmaja wants a platform to continue her public work as a politician.

BJP failed to give her such a space, while she can still get it in the Congress. Though her returning to the Congress is still under discussion, she is most likely to submit resignation as soon as possible,” said a close associate of the leader.