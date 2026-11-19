KOCHI: Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of Congress stalwart K Karunakaran, is set to quit the BJP following growing dissatisfaction over the alleged neglect she has faced in the party, sources close to her confirmed. Sources said she may tender her resignation to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar as early as Thursday and that she had already communicated it verbally.
Padmaja had quit the Congress alleging neglect within the party and joined the BJP on March 7, 2024, a little over a month before the general elections.
Her decision created ripples in the state’s political circles, given the fact that she had stood with the grand old party even when her father K Karunakaran and brother K Muraleedharan formed another party in 2005. She is currently a member of the BJP’s national council.
Her entry into the BJP had given the party mileage in Thrissur and saw Suresh Gopi winning the Lok Sabha seat, defeating her brother Muraleedharan, the Congress’ candidate. Though there were speculations Padmaja may get positions in national-level organisations, including the National Women’s Commission, it didn’t materialise.
Meanwhile, there are speculations Padmaja may return to the Congress. “Discussions have been going on for the past several days as Padmaja wants a platform to continue her public work as a politician.
BJP failed to give her such a space, while she can still get it in the Congress. Though her returning to the Congress is still under discussion, she is most likely to submit resignation as soon as possible,” said a close associate of the leader.
It is reliably learnt that Padmaja has already shared her concerns with K Muraleedharan, who is the health minister. There were also reports that she met a few Congress workers to discuss her next move.
“If Padmaja returns to the Congress, it will be a second innings for her at her home ground and her followers in Thrissur will be happy. No one can oppose Karunakaran’s daughter’s return to Congress,” opined Sreekumar N, a senior journalist.
Meanwhile, top leaders of the BJP are learnt to have initiated mediation talks with Padmaja and her family. However, there is no scope for any offers from the party’s national unit, sources said. Padmaja had contested the 2021 assembly election on a Congress ticket and finished second, behind CPI’s leader P Balachandran by a slim margin of 946 votes. After switching sides, she contested from Thrissur on a BJP ticket, but failed to improve her performance and her loss margin grew to 28,662 votes.
Since the assembly election, Padmaja has been on political hibernation, attending only internal meetings of BJP.