KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday expressed reservations over the verdict in the Ariyil Shukoor murder case and said all those involved in the crime should be punished, while acquitted CPI(M) leaders demanded an apology from the UDF, alleging they had been falsely implicated.
Satheesan, in a statement, said that the legal battle will continue till all the culprits involved in the brutal killing of Shukoor are punished.
The CM said that it was one of the most brutal murders in Keralam's political history and a horrifying example of the "CPI(M) using criminals to eliminate political opponents".
He said that Shukoor's family members, who are victims of CPI(M)'s alleged political vendetta, have demanded an appeal against the acquittal of P Jayarajan, T V Rajesh and 16 others in the case and that they should get justice.
"All those involved in the conspiracy and murder should be punished," he asserted.
Satheesan said that after examining a copy of the verdict, the appeal proceedings will be decided in consultation with the family, who will have the complete support of the government.
After their acquittal, CPI(M) leaders Jayarajan and Rajesh claimed that the case was "politically motivated" and demanded an apology from the UDF for introducing the conspiracy angle against them in the matter.
They told reporters outside the court that the conspiracy angle was introduced to falsely implicate them and thereby distance the CPI(M) from the minorities among whom its influence was growing.
On the other hand, senior IUML leader and Keralam Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty claimed that there was no doubt it was a planned murder and indicated that the state will appeal against the acquittal of the two CPI(M) leaders and 16 others in the case.
The court acquitted 18 and convicted 13 others for various offences, including murder, in the case, while two accused died during the pendency of the proceedings.
Kunhalikutty said that many witnesses had not come forward during the trial as they were afraid of the repercussions.
"We will not sit idle. We will go to the furthest extent of the law in the matter," he said.
A similar view was expressed by his party colleague and state general secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), P M A Salam.
He also said that no such incident of murder of a political opponent should recur in the state.
Keralam Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who was the Home Minister of the state in 2012, said the case against the two CPI(M) leaders was not politically motivated.
According to him, the police and then the CBI carried out the probe. He also said that those aggrieved by the verdict have the option of going for an appeal against it.
Radhakrishnan said that not everyone was acquitted and the court had convicted 13 others in the case.
Providing the background of the incident, Jayarajan said that a group of CPI(M) leaders, including him and Rajesh, and workers had gone to Ariyil in Kannur district on February 19, 2012 following reports of rising attacks on party workers and offices in that area.
"We were attacked while we were there, and with the help of police got admitted to a hospital. It was then that the unfortunate incident occurred. However, under the pressure of the IUML and Congress, the police invoked conspiracy charges against us, alleging that we were aware of the murder plan and did not try to stop it," he contended.
He claimed that after the CBI took over the probe, it also invoked the conspiracy angle against them.
Jayarajan further claimed that the conspiracy angle was introduced based on statements by five IUML workers, but subsequently two of them refused to come to the court and said the same as they were honest persons.
"So, we had nothing to do with witnesses not coming to court as claimed by some IUML leaders. They were honest persons and could not lie before the court, and therefore, they did not come. Thus, the UDF's attempts to implicate us failed," he claimed.
Jayarajan and Rajesh demanded an apology from the UDF leadership and the then State Home Minister.
Regarding the 13 people convicted in the case, both leaders said that once the final judgment and sentence come, the requisite legal steps for moving an appeal will be taken.
K K Ragesh, CPI(M)'s Kannur District Committee secretary, alleged that the case against the two leaders was "fabricated" as part of a "political conspiracy and vendetta" of the UDF and that it has been demolished following the court verdict.
The case relates to the murder of Muslim Youth League activist Shukoor in Kannur in February 2012.
According to the CBI chargesheet, the killing was allegedly carried out in retaliation for an attack on Jayarajan, who was then the CPI(M) Kannur district secretary.
The prosecution has alleged that the conspiracy to murder Shukoor was hatched while the leaders were staying at a cooperative hospital.