KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday expressed reservations over the verdict in the Ariyil Shukoor murder case and said all those involved in the crime should be punished, while acquitted CPI(M) leaders demanded an apology from the UDF, alleging they had been falsely implicated.

Satheesan, in a statement, said that the legal battle will continue till all the culprits involved in the brutal killing of Shukoor are punished.

The CM said that it was one of the most brutal murders in Keralam's political history and a horrifying example of the "CPI(M) using criminals to eliminate political opponents".

He said that Shukoor's family members, who are victims of CPI(M)'s alleged political vendetta, have demanded an appeal against the acquittal of P Jayarajan, T V Rajesh and 16 others in the case and that they should get justice.

"All those involved in the conspiracy and murder should be punished," he asserted.

Satheesan said that after examining a copy of the verdict, the appeal proceedings will be decided in consultation with the family, who will have the complete support of the government.

After their acquittal, CPI(M) leaders Jayarajan and Rajesh claimed that the case was "politically motivated" and demanded an apology from the UDF for introducing the conspiracy angle against them in the matter.

They told reporters outside the court that the conspiracy angle was introduced to falsely implicate them and thereby distance the CPI(M) from the minorities among whom its influence was growing.