PATHANAMTHITTA: Sabarimala witnessed a smooth darshan for the second consecutive day on Tuesday of the annual pilgrimage season, with devotees moving through the 18 holy steps without prolonged waiting amid a steady but manageable flow of pilgrims.

The crowd remained considerably lower than anticipated, allowing devotees to have a comfortable darshan despite the authorities’ preparations for a heavy rush.

The authorities had expected around 80,000 pilgrims on the opening day on Monday, but the actual turnout was reportedly around half the anticipated number, officials said. The rush remained relatively low on Tuesday too, compared with the corresponding period last year, when the pilgrimage season witnessed a near-stampede situation in the initial days.

Sources attributed the relatively lower turnout partly to the unusual rush witnessed during the recent pooja holidays and Chithira Attavishesham, which may have prompted many devotees to advance their pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the authorities have put in place special arrangements at the Sreekovil and sopanam to improve the darshan experience.

Police are preparing to facilitate the ascent of 75 pilgrims through the 18 holy steps every minute to regulate the flow.

A revised barricading system has been installed in front of the Sreekovil to enable devotees in the first row to stand properly and have a clear view of the deity. The earlier arrangement, which used a large pipe wrapped in cushioning material, has been replaced with a new R-shaped barricade. This allows devotees to move slightly closer to the sopanam and accommodates more people at a time.

The thickness of the wicks in the traditional lamps inside the Sreekovil has also been increased to help devotees to get a clear view of the Ayyappa idol during darshan.