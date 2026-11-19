KOCHI: The South Indian Bank (SIB) has introduced a range of digital services in Sabarimala for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, making prasadam booking and offerings more accessible to devotees.

Developed in association with Travancore Devaswom Board, the initiative includes an aravana vending machine at Sannidhanam, inaugurated by TDB president K Jayakumar. The inauguration was attended by Ranjith R Nair, DGM and head, Government Business; John Cyriac, AGM and regional head, Thiruvananthapuram; Ratheesh P, cluster head, Thiruvananthapuram main; and Premlal R S, chief manager, Government Business, SIB.

The bank has also set up e-kiosks at Sannidhanam for devotees to book prasadam, which can be collected from designated counters. Digital payment counters and a QR code-based e-Kanikka facility have also been made available. The services extend to Kochi airport, where pilgrims can pre-book appam and aravana via a digital kiosk and make e-Kanikka offerings.