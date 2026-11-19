THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state struggling to contain its stray dog population amid a shortage of veterinary surgeons, inadequate animal birth control (ABC) centres and infrastructure gaps in many districts, the government is looking at private hospitals and pet clinics to step up the ABC programme.

A high-level meeting chaired by Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji and Animal Husbandry Minister Bindhu Krishna has decided to allow private veterinary facilities to function as authorised ABC centres. The proposal has got in-principle approval from Bindhu’s office and the department will work out the operational guidelines.

The move comes amid an uneven distribution of ABC facilities across districts and a shortage of veterinary surgeons to undertake sterilisation on the required scale. The state has 21 permanent ABC centres and a portable unit. Officials said 17 ABC centres are expected to become operational soon.

The local self-government department (LSGD) has identified 52 veterinary dispensaries with adequate space for the establishment of new ABC centres. LSGD principal director Divya S Iyer said the department had proposed involving private veterinary practitioners to expand the programme’s reach and address operational difficulties.

“We have suggested that private pet clinics and veterinary hospitals be given an opportunity to function as ABC centres and participate in the programme.

They will have to follow the department’s guidelines,” she said. The government is also exploring the possibility of engaging retired veterinary doctors on incentive basis, paying them for each sterilisation. “The animal husbandry department has been asked to work out the payment criteria. Incentives for serving veterinary surgeons working in dispensaries are also being considered,” Divya said.