THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine a handwoven installation that stretches for two kilometers in all its pristine white glory, with the dainty sparkle of gold along the rim.

Quite the artefact, the cloth is Keralam’s indigenous weave put together by around 2,500 weavers from Thiruvananthapuram’s very own traditional textile town, Balaramapuram.

The cloth is currently on display at Kanakakunnu grounds, which itself is the repository of heritage. This time, it adds another feather to its cap, playing host to the 6,000-foot-long exhibit till Friday, November 20.

The weavers of Balaramapuram, the centuries-old settlement that houses artisans brought to Thiruvananthapuram by the Travancore royal clan for their textile needs, spent 13,152 hours over two years to put the weave together as part of the Balaramapuram Kasavu Project, a brainchild of Mumbai-based artist Lakshmi Madhavan.

Balaramapuram’s stark realities have been much in the news, with its handloom culture being replaced by power loom. This is forcing families of artisans to slowly abandon their traditional art for other means of livelihood.

The kasavu project takes all these factors into account. But, it was an emotional Lakshmi who initially reached out the weavers’ commune. It was memories of her grandmother who was always dressed in white kasavu that helped her dream up the venture.