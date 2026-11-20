PATHANAMTHITTA: The steady stream of devotees arriving at Pampa during the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage brings with it a mounting environmental challenge — piles of clothes discarded by pilgrims along the riverbanks. While authorities, including the devaswom board and priests have repeatedly appealed to devotees not to leave their clothes in the Pamba river, the practice continues to pose a serious threat to the river’s fragile ecosystem.
Taking up the challenging task of restoring the cleanliness of the river, members of the Vishudhi Sena have stepped in to remove the heaps of discarded clothes accumulating at Pampa Thriveni and Manappuram as the pilgrim rush gathers momentum.
The cleaning drive was carried out under the direction of Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dileep K Kainikkara, with Pampa Duty Magistrate Athul Swaminath and Executive Magistrate Joji Joseph leading the operations. Sanitation monitoring officers in the Pampa region supervised the work.
The removal of discarded clothes is only one part of the demanding sanitation operations undertaken by the Vishudhi Sena, which has mobilised nearly 1,000 personnel to keep Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal clean.
The sanitation drive is coordinated by the Sabarimala Sanitation Society, headed by Pathanamthitta District Collector A Nizamudeen. Of the total workforce, 300 personnel have been deployed at Sannidhanam, 250 at Pampa, 420 at Nilakkal, 20 at Pandalam and 10 at Kulanada.
Most of the workers have arrived from Salem with the support of the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS). “Leaving clothes in the river is not a custom associated with the hill shrine. The devaswom board and various government departments have been consistently creating awareness against the practice of abandoning clothes at Pampa,” said ABASS general secretary D Vijayakumar.
The workforce is tasked with clearing plastic and biodegradable waste generated across the pilgrimage centres. Waste bins have been installed with separate arrangements for collecting biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Five tractors have been arranged to transport the collected waste.