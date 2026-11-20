PATHANAMTHITTA: The steady stream of devotees arriving at Pampa during the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage brings with it a mounting environmental challenge — piles of clothes discarded by pilgrims along the riverbanks. While authorities, including the devaswom board and priests have repeatedly appealed to devotees not to leave their clothes in the Pamba river, the practice continues to pose a serious threat to the river’s fragile ecosystem.

Taking up the challenging task of restoring the cleanliness of the river, members of the Vishudhi Sena have stepped in to remove the heaps of discarded clothes accumulating at Pampa Thriveni and Manappuram as the pilgrim rush gathers momentum.

The cleaning drive was carried out under the direction of Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dileep K Kainikkara, with Pampa Duty Magistrate Athul Swaminath and Executive Magistrate Joji Joseph leading the operations. Sanitation monitoring officers in the Pampa region supervised the work.