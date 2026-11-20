KOCHI: The Malayali diaspora is doing more than sending money home. It is helping Malayalam cinema build a global box office. With films reaching newer markets across continents and overseas collections accounting for nearly half the total earnings of some productions, international audiences are becoming increasingly important to the industry’s growth.

The shift is driven by a growing diaspora, rising spending power among expatriates and a more organised overseas distribution network. The market is no longer confined to traditional territories or a handful of major cities. Even countries with relatively small Malayali populations are emerging as destinations for regular releases. Interestingly, some films released this year — Aadu 3 and Drishyam 3 — ran exceedingly well worldwide, with overseas figures surpassing collection from Keralam.

Actor-producer Vijay Babu sees this as one of the significant changes in Malayalam cinema over the past few years. The number of overseas centres screening Malayalam films has increased considerably, opening up markets that were once difficult to access.

“Earlier, when we released a movie in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US or Europe, the number of centres was limited. Even in the US, screenings were restricted to select pockets where Indians lived. Today, films are releasing in several major US centres and even in mainstream multiplexes in the UK,” says Vijay Babu. The expansion has extended beyond traditional markets. France, Japan and several African countries are also witnessing Malayalam releases.