KOCHI: The Malayali diaspora is doing more than sending money home. It is helping Malayalam cinema build a global box office. With films reaching newer markets across continents and overseas collections accounting for nearly half the total earnings of some productions, international audiences are becoming increasingly important to the industry’s growth.
The shift is driven by a growing diaspora, rising spending power among expatriates and a more organised overseas distribution network. The market is no longer confined to traditional territories or a handful of major cities. Even countries with relatively small Malayali populations are emerging as destinations for regular releases. Interestingly, some films released this year — Aadu 3 and Drishyam 3 — ran exceedingly well worldwide, with overseas figures surpassing collection from Keralam.
Actor-producer Vijay Babu sees this as one of the significant changes in Malayalam cinema over the past few years. The number of overseas centres screening Malayalam films has increased considerably, opening up markets that were once difficult to access.
“Earlier, when we released a movie in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US or Europe, the number of centres was limited. Even in the US, screenings were restricted to select pockets where Indians lived. Today, films are releasing in several major US centres and even in mainstream multiplexes in the UK,” says Vijay Babu. The expansion has extended beyond traditional markets. France, Japan and several African countries are also witnessing Malayalam releases.
‘Overseas market reshaping economics’
The opening up of Saudi Arabia’s theatrical exhibition sector has provided another significant opportunity. An overseas distributor based in the UK says his company distributes Malayalam films across 60 countries, excluding the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Countries such as Tanzania in Africa and Indonesia in Southeast Asia have also entered the distribution network, with regular screenings being organised.
“Earlier, Malayalam producers had limited awareness of markets beyond the GCC and often sold overseas rights to a single distributor, who would then sub-distribute films across smaller territories. The diaspora is now increasingly willing to spend on films,” he says.
The overseas market is also reshaping the economics of Malayalam cinema, says C V Sarathi of E4 Entertainment. “The shift became particularly evident after L2:Empuraan, which changed the industry’s perception of the Gulf market. Films such as Vaazha 2 and Manjummel Boys further reinforced the trend,” he says. Vijay Babu attributes the expansion to the growing diaspora audience and the increasing acceptance of Malayalam films among non-Malayalis.
The distribution model, too, has undergone a transformation. Overseas distribution was once dominated by a handful of players who decided which films merited an international release. He said producers were offered a minimum guarantee. The system is now gradually shifting towards percentage-based distribution, allowing producers and distributors to share both risks and returns.
Social media and online ticket-booking platforms have also changed the business. Reviews and audience reactions reach expatriates almost instantly, influencing their decision to watch a film in theatres.
However, the market is not uniform. Audience preferences vary across countries, while local regulations influence screening schedules and the number of shows. Family-oriented films and those featuring prominent stars generally enjoy an advantage.