KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched a major search operation at multiple locations in Keralam as part of an investigation into suspected gold smuggling, hawala transactions and foreign exchange violations.

The searches began around 5 am, with ED teams fanning out to various locations, including parts of Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts.

The operation targeted the residences and business establishments of individuals suspected of having links with hawala networks and illegal financial transactions.

The searches included the premises of people with business interests in Keralam and abroad, particularly those engaged in the gold jewellery trade.

The residences of some of their associates were also covered as investigators sought to establish possible links between the suspected operators and the financial networks under scrutiny.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel accompanied the ED teams.

The probe is primarily focused on suspected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the alleged routing of funds through informal channels to circumvent the formal banking system.

Investigators are examining financial transactions suspected to have links with gold smuggling, including possible cross-border movement of funds through hawala networks.

The agency is also looking into the role of individuals suspected of facilitating such transactions and their business connections.

The searches were launched following inputs about suspected hawala operations and financial dealings allegedly linked to gold smuggling. The ED is examining documents and digital evidence to trace the money trail and identify the network involved.

Further details about the searches, including the findings and possible recovery of documents or other evidence, are awaited.