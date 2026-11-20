THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What if ingredients that speed up digestion following a heavy non-vegetarian spread are built into the meal itself? Researchers at Muvattupuzha Nirmala College have developed a meat masala that is more than a regular spice blend — it comes infused with bromelain, a protein-breaking enzyme extracted from pineapple stems, which helps tenderise meat even before it reaches the cooking pot.

In what could be viewed as a milestone in industry-academia collaboration in the state, the team worked with Masalakoottu Foods to develop the masala within five months.

The idea took shape when Muvattupuzha-based Masalakoottu approached the college seeking to improve the taste of its best-selling meat masala products.

Researchers identified bromelain, which is commonly extracted from pineapple stems and often discarded as biomass waste, as a potential ingredient — offering a value addition to the agriculture sector. The masalas are sold under the brand name ‘Bro-Mix Meat Masala’.

“Bromelain is known to soften tough meat fibres and tenderise meat. What we did was incorporate it into the masala itself,” said Jijo V J, assistant professor of chemistry at Nirmala College, who led the project. Bromelain is a group of enzymes which can break down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. By initiating the process during marination, the enzyme helps the spices penetrate the meat more evenly while making it softer and easier to chew.