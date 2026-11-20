THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What if ingredients that speed up digestion following a heavy non-vegetarian spread are built into the meal itself? Researchers at Muvattupuzha Nirmala College have developed a meat masala that is more than a regular spice blend — it comes infused with bromelain, a protein-breaking enzyme extracted from pineapple stems, which helps tenderise meat even before it reaches the cooking pot.
In what could be viewed as a milestone in industry-academia collaboration in the state, the team worked with Masalakoottu Foods to develop the masala within five months.
The idea took shape when Muvattupuzha-based Masalakoottu approached the college seeking to improve the taste of its best-selling meat masala products.
Researchers identified bromelain, which is commonly extracted from pineapple stems and often discarded as biomass waste, as a potential ingredient — offering a value addition to the agriculture sector. The masalas are sold under the brand name ‘Bro-Mix Meat Masala’.
“Bromelain is known to soften tough meat fibres and tenderise meat. What we did was incorporate it into the masala itself,” said Jijo V J, assistant professor of chemistry at Nirmala College, who led the project. Bromelain is a group of enzymes which can break down proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids. By initiating the process during marination, the enzyme helps the spices penetrate the meat more evenly while making it softer and easier to chew.
The benefits showed up in the test results. Meat preparations made using the new masala showed 16-20% higher water-holding capacity and 8-10% greater marinade weight gain compared with those prepared using regular masala.
The improved tenderness could also make meat easier to consume for children and the elderly, researchers said.
However, developing the masala involved more than just mixing pineapple extract with spices.
“The process has to be carried out under specific optimum conditions. We use lipids to protect bromelain and blend it through cold processing,” Jijo said.
The product has a shelf life of 18 months. Along with coconut oil and water, the masala can be used to marinate the meat within 20 minutes. Salt is added later along with more water to aid with the cooking.
Procedures are under way to patent the product, which was launched by Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose on Tuesday.