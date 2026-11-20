THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi urging them to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, which prescribes leniency to juveniles, to give due consideration to the agony of their victims.

The letters follow a string of criminal acts involving minors - the latest being murder of a boy named Abhiram at Sreekaryam in which one of the accused is a 17-year-old.

Chennithala wrote that violent offences involving children below 18 years in have risen significantly in recent years.

While the law as it exists today ensures that the rights and welfare of children are protected, it appears to be insensitive to the plight of the victims who suffer even from very grave offences.

The law should strike a balance between safeguarding the rights of the juveniles and addressing the plight of the victims, it read.

He further wrote that there is growing outrage in the society in support of victims of grave offences committed by juveniles who benefit from the Act as it exists now.

Over the past decade, since the current legislation came into existence the number and gravity of violent crimes involving juvenile have gone up significantly as a result of factors like the rapid spread of the digital media as well as the abuse of narcotic substances among the adolescent/ youth.

“Taking into account such rapid changes impacting the society, it is felt that time has come to revisit the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and make necessary changes giving due consideration to the agony and concerns of the victims of crime also,” he wrote.

Chennithala has been vocal against some provisions of the Juvenile Justice Aft that give sort of immunity to minor offenders from criminal prosecution.

He had aired his concerns on multiple counts after the Cheranalloor accident case where 17-year-old son of a judge fatally mowed down a middle-aged man.

In another accident in Nedumbassery, where three people were killed, the accused, a 19-year-old driver benefitted from the act. It was in this backdrop the letters were sent.