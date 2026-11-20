THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has assured government employees that all lost benefits will be restored in phases as the state’s financial position improves.

Inaugurating the 61st annual conference of the Kerala Secretariat Association at the Central Stadium on Thursday, he announced the state’s health insurance scheme, Medisep, will be restructured, while pay revision and leave surrender are under the active consideration of the government. Accusing the previous dispensation of keeping Dearness Allowance (DA) in arrears for nearly seven-and-a-half years, he termed the ongoing protests by opposition unions demanding DA restoration an attempt to hoodwink the public.

“The UDF government fulfilled its first promise upon assuming office by declaring DA, and we will ensure arrears never accumulate again,” he said, adding that the previous government’s decision to announce a Pay Commission on its way out was insincere.

Highlighting administrative reforms, the chief minister said the government aims to turn the secretariat into the most efficient administrative nerve centre in the country. A special drive is under way to clear all pending files before December 31, and artificial intelligence will be deployed to analyse file movements and establish a data-driven governance system.