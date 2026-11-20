THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has assured government employees that all lost benefits will be restored in phases as the state’s financial position improves.
Inaugurating the 61st annual conference of the Kerala Secretariat Association at the Central Stadium on Thursday, he announced the state’s health insurance scheme, Medisep, will be restructured, while pay revision and leave surrender are under the active consideration of the government. Accusing the previous dispensation of keeping Dearness Allowance (DA) in arrears for nearly seven-and-a-half years, he termed the ongoing protests by opposition unions demanding DA restoration an attempt to hoodwink the public.
“The UDF government fulfilled its first promise upon assuming office by declaring DA, and we will ensure arrears never accumulate again,” he said, adding that the previous government’s decision to announce a Pay Commission on its way out was insincere.
Highlighting administrative reforms, the chief minister said the government aims to turn the secretariat into the most efficient administrative nerve centre in the country. A special drive is under way to clear all pending files before December 31, and artificial intelligence will be deployed to analyse file movements and establish a data-driven governance system.
“Files must not shuttle unnecessarily through multiple tiers on matters where policy decisions have already been made,” he said, noting that 568 of the 588 projects under the 100-day action plan were completed on time.
Adding that he is wary of sycophants, Satheesan called for an organisational culture that speaks truth to power. Drawing on Kautilya’s principle of collecting taxes without hurting the public, Satheesan pointed out that Keralam registered a record 28% growth in GST revenue in October against the national average of 13%, despite not hiking a single rupee in taxes in the budget. Tax cuts on electric vehicles priced under Rs 20 lakh have also revitalised the auto market and boosted state revenue, he added.
Addressing a public meeting held as part of the conference, Excise Minister M Liju cautioned employees against attempting to shield personnel or policies of the previous government while holding membership in the Secretariat Association. “The cabinet does not harbour the idea that everyone joining the organisation during the natural influx after a regime change is here to protect the government’s interests.”