KOCHI: Until about a year ago, Raji’s world revolved around just her son and home. She would venture out only to take him to hospitals and therapy. Now, she supports her family and “mingles with a group of mothers just like me”.
Asha tied the knot soon as she graduated from college. Soon, she gave birth to a child with a physical disability. The family didn’t have their own home. Today, Asha supports her son’s treatment, and the family has a small house she helped build.
Sunumol’s son suffers from a spinal-cord disorder that left him bedridden. Several therapy sessions later, he can now stand up on his own.
Most members of Magic Mops have similar stories to tell. A deep-cleaning service that owes its origins to the non-profit SOUL (Sharing Our Unconditional Love) and its founder Sandhya Menon, Magic Mops is run by a team of mothers of differently-abled children based in Palakkad.
Now in its fifth year, SOUL has adopted over 237 families of children with disabilities. It supports children below 18 years of age by providing them with medicines, free therapy, counselling, and awareness sessions. Emotional and legal support is given to parents, especially mothers. Underprivileged families are provided with provision kits.
“Magic Mops is a mission. Founded in May 2025, we create opportunities for ourselves and strive to bring change using our strength and love. Each task our team takes up helps our members lead a life of dignity, self-respect, independence and hope,” says Sandhya.
Today, the initiative has brought about positive change and happiness in the lives of around 15 mothers and their families.
“Earlier, I needed my husband’s support to take my son for therapy. At times, he even had to take time from work to accompany us. After joining Magic Mops, I had the opportunity to mingle with mothers like me. Now, we are all friends. As a member of Magic Mops, I can now support my husband in meeting our son’s treatment expenses,” says Raji.
“Working for Magic Mops has made me financially independent, which I could never have thought of before. When we work together, we forget our worries, says Vidhya. “My son is now able to stand on his own. I wish to see him playing with his friends one day, Sunumol points out.
The collective gets around 20 assignments a month and has covered over 200 houses, offices, and schools across Palakkad so far. For Manju, who lives in Qatar, maintaining her new house in Palakkad was a challenge. That is when she heard about Magic Mops.
“It was a major relief. You give them the keys to your home and they will return it after thorough cleaning and arranging everything in proper order,” she says.
Sandhya’s is also working on a project to set up an early intervention centre in Palakkad.
“Early detection of developmental delays and disabilities in children up to the age of seven can help reduce disease burden. It will also help enhance their functional capabilities and their families’ quality of life. We hope to realise the facility within a few months,” says Sandhya.