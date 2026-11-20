KOCHI: Until about a year ago, Raji’s world revolved around just her son and home. She would venture out only to take him to hospitals and therapy. Now, she supports her family and “mingles with a group of mothers just like me”.

Asha tied the knot soon as she graduated from college. Soon, she gave birth to a child with a physical disability. The family didn’t have their own home. Today, Asha supports her son’s treatment, and the family has a small house she helped build.

Sunumol’s son suffers from a spinal-cord disorder that left him bedridden. Several therapy sessions later, he can now stand up on his own.

Most members of Magic Mops have similar stories to tell. A deep-cleaning service that owes its origins to the non-profit SOUL (Sharing Our Unconditional Love) and its founder Sandhya Menon, Magic Mops is run by a team of mothers of differently-abled children based in Palakkad.

Now in its fifth year, SOUL has adopted over 237 families of children with disabilities. It supports children below 18 years of age by providing them with medicines, free therapy, counselling, and awareness sessions. Emotional and legal support is given to parents, especially mothers. Underprivileged families are provided with provision kits.

“Magic Mops is a mission. Founded in May 2025, we create opportunities for ourselves and strive to bring change using our strength and love. Each task our team takes up helps our members lead a life of dignity, self-respect, independence and hope,” says Sandhya.

Today, the initiative has brought about positive change and happiness in the lives of around 15 mothers and their families.