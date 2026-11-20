THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after former BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal announced her decision to quit the party, former Indian athlete and ex-president of the Kerala Sports Council Padmini Thomas on Friday announced her resignation from the saffron party.

She alleged that the BJP leadership had failed to honour the assurances given to her.

Thomas, currently vice-president of the BJP’s state Minority Morcha, said she would submit her resignation to state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday. She also announced her decision to return to the Congress, describing it as her “family”.

Explaining her decision, Thomas said she had joined the BJP two years ago with the expectation of contributing to sports or politics, but had found little opportunity to do either.

“When I joined the BJP, I expected that I could do something in sports or politics. But I could do nothing in these two years,” she told reporters.

She clarified that she had not entered the party on the basis of any specific promise, but alleged that its leaders had subsequently given her several assurances, including the possibility of an Assembly ticket or a prominent position in the sports sector. However, neither materialised, she said.

Thomas also expressed dissatisfaction with her present organisational position, saying the post of Minority Morcha vice-president did not provide her any meaningful opportunity to contribute.

She had recently contested the local body elections unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket