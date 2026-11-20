KOCHI: The theatrical release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, which features a dramatic mid-air battle between Jatayu and Ravana, has triggered a heated interstate on social media debate over the site where Jatayu fell. People from Kollam in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have become vociferous in cementing their claims that the actual place where the King of Vultures fell on is in their state.

According to Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to visit Jatayupara soon. The PM’s visit will cement Kollam’s claims that Jatayupara in Chadayamangalam is the authentic site. The film has triggered a rush of tourists to Jatayu Earth Centre at Chadayamangalam. Billed as the world’s largest bird sculpture, the work of art is registering footfalls of over 7,000 every day, officials said.