THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As heaps of clothes discarded by pilgrims choke the Pampa and plastic waste piles up along forest routes to Sabarimala, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has reached out to neighbouring states for help.

The KSPCB has written to the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka PCBs – these are among the states that send a large numbers of pilgrims – urging them to hold awareness campaigns among devotees travelling to Sabarimala.

“A communication has been sent to almost all southern states. Since intervention is being made through the states’ respective PCBs, they can reach out to devotees in their language and ensure more effective communication,” KSPCB chairperson S Sreekala told TNIE.

The APPCB has already responded to the appeal and issued an advisory to devotees, urging them to avoid carrying plastic items in their ‘irumudi’, opt for eco-friendly alternatives, refrain from littering along forest routes and segregate wet and dry waste for disposal in designated bins. It has also warned them against dumping waste and clothes in Pampa river and Bhasmakulam.