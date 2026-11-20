THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digging in his heels amid the growing cabinet differences over Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s style of functioning, KPCC president and Power Minister Sunny Joseph on Thursday made it clear that unilateral decisions would not be acceptable.

In a pointed reminder to the chief minister, Sunny said unilateralism was alien to the Congress’ style of functioning. Reiterating his stand, he insisted that all key decisions be preceded by adequate consultations with ministers.

“We are of the view that necessary discussions must be held with all ministers. While some issues have been discussed, consultations on certain others are yet to be completed. At Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, we reached a consensus on those matters. It is always better to consult as many leaders as possible before taking a decision. The chief minister himself has made it clear that he welcomes all opinions,” he said.

Sunny said the decision on setting up a party-government coordination committee rested with the Congress high command. He confirmed that the proposal to appoint members to the PSC was brought before the cabinet as an out-of-agenda item. “We are trying to finalise the appointments of chairpersons and members to boards and corporations. There has been some delay,” he admitted.

Responding to the UDF convener’s complaint that he was being sidelined in discussions, Sunny said everyone should be included in the consultation process.

Sunny’s public stand found an echo in IUML minister K M Shaji, who asserted the right of elected representatives to disagree.