THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digging in his heels amid the growing cabinet differences over Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s style of functioning, KPCC president and Power Minister Sunny Joseph on Thursday made it clear that unilateral decisions would not be acceptable.
In a pointed reminder to the chief minister, Sunny said unilateralism was alien to the Congress’ style of functioning. Reiterating his stand, he insisted that all key decisions be preceded by adequate consultations with ministers.
“We are of the view that necessary discussions must be held with all ministers. While some issues have been discussed, consultations on certain others are yet to be completed. At Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, we reached a consensus on those matters. It is always better to consult as many leaders as possible before taking a decision. The chief minister himself has made it clear that he welcomes all opinions,” he said.
Sunny said the decision on setting up a party-government coordination committee rested with the Congress high command. He confirmed that the proposal to appoint members to the PSC was brought before the cabinet as an out-of-agenda item. “We are trying to finalise the appointments of chairpersons and members to boards and corporations. There has been some delay,” he admitted.
Responding to the UDF convener’s complaint that he was being sidelined in discussions, Sunny said everyone should be included in the consultation process.
Sunny’s public stand found an echo in IUML minister K M Shaji, who asserted the right of elected representatives to disagree.
‘No differences in UDF or cabinet’
Dismissing reports of a heated exchange at the cabinet meeting, Shaji said: “We have not been elected merely to nod along to whatever someone says. We have the ability and the right to argue and disagree. This is not a monarchy.”
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, who was silent during the face-off between Satheesan and the three ministers, dismissed reports of heated exchanges at the cabinet meeting and maintained that there were no differences within the government, the UDF or the cabinet.
“Everything is going smoothly in the government. In six months, the government has delivered on several fronts. We do not impose our decisions on others. We will move forward by resolving issues through collective discussions. All decisions taken at the cabinet meeting were unanimous,” he said.
Minister K Muraleedharan, who had backed Satheesan at the meeting, urged ministers with suggestions to submit them in writing.
“Do not wait for someone to approach you. Suggestions submitted in writing are usually approved by the CM. Nobody believes that the CM takes unilateral decisions. There was no dispute at the cabinet meeting,” he said.