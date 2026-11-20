He was told it was the only instrument that was not manufactured in India at that time. Through a friend, he heard of a priest who owned one.



“When I went to meet him, he blessed the instrument and gave it to me. Since then, there has hardly been a stage in Keralam where I haven’t played,” Venu smiles. “I came to be known as Accordion Venu.”



Over a 75-year career, Venu has performed 7,963 stage programmes, sharing the stage with some of Malayalam music’s best-known playback singers, including K J Yesudas, P Jayachandran, S Janaki, K S Chithra, M G Sreekumar, G Venugopal, Vani Jayaram, P Madhuri and Sujatha Mohan.



“Chithra lived near my house. Her father, Karamana Krishnan Nair, was a good singer, and whenever he went for bhajan programmes, I accompanied him on the harmonium. That is how I knew Chithra,” he says.



“He would tell me she sang well and ask me to take her along to ganamelas. That was how she made her first appearance on the stage. She sang beautifully even then. I remember the first song was ‘Kesadipadam Thozhunne’. It was similar with G Venugopal. A friend told me about him when I was playing at the radio station. I took him along for a wedding programme, where he sang ‘Chakravarthini’.”



Notably, Venu’s accordion music features in the signature tunes of Akashvani programmes such as Prabhathabheri and Kouthukavarthakal, and in the opening tune of Doordarshan News. Though he received offers from the film industry, Venu chose to stay with what he knew best: performing live on stage.