Suhani raat dhal chuki,
Na jaane tum kab aaoge…
Mohammed Rafi’s evergreen, velvety voice drifts through the air as the door to B Venugopalan Nair’s house opens. The music feels at home here, among the trophies and mementoes lining the shelves, in rooms where songs have taught the silences how to sing.
Outside, a nameplate announces ‘Dr B Venugopalan Nair, Doctor of Music’. Inside lives an 86-year-old man who has spent his life in pursuit of music, a companion he has never known how to do without.
Venu’s first entry on the ganamela stage was as a singer. “I used to take part in singing competitions at school arts programmes and would sometimes make it to the first list. I was an ardent admirer of Mohammed Rafi and always chose his Hindi songs,” he says.
“In 1954-55, my younger maternal uncle and I started a music troupe called Creative Arts Club. I was the Hindi vocalist. Raveendran Master was a regular visitor and singer with us.”
Venu’s interest gradually shifted from singing to playing instruments. He bought an old bulbul and taught himself by watching the other musicians in the troupe.
But the bulbul was not to have the last word. Watching musician Kottayam Joy play the harmonium inspired Venu to take up that instrument.
“We had a harmonium, bulbul, mridangam and chilankas. In those days, the instrumentalists worked out the background music themselves,” he says.
“We had no means of recording songs, so we depended on All India Radio and waited for songs to be broadcast again.”
Venu recalls learning new film songs standing behind cinemas. “One evening, after rehearsal, some friends and I went to the back of Sreekumar Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram,” he says.
“A slender young boy in a shirt and mundu was leaning against a post, listening intently. One of my friends pointed and said, ‘That is Yesudas. He sings very well.’”
Subsequently, Venu was invited to play the harmonium for Thunderbirds, a Thiruvananthapuram troupe that had earned a coveted place among ganamela groups and was the highest-paid of its time. His association with it began his long innings as ‘Thunderbirds Venu’.
Accordion enters
“Mohammed Rafi visited Thiruvananthapuram three times, and I went to watch him perform on all three occasions,” Venu recalls.
“In the orchestra accompanying his performances, the accordion was king. Watching it being played made me want to own one.”
He was told it was the only instrument that was not manufactured in India at that time. Through a friend, he heard of a priest who owned one.
“When I went to meet him, he blessed the instrument and gave it to me. Since then, there has hardly been a stage in Keralam where I haven’t played,” Venu smiles. “I came to be known as Accordion Venu.”
Over a 75-year career, Venu has performed 7,963 stage programmes, sharing the stage with some of Malayalam music’s best-known playback singers, including K J Yesudas, P Jayachandran, S Janaki, K S Chithra, M G Sreekumar, G Venugopal, Vani Jayaram, P Madhuri and Sujatha Mohan.
“Chithra lived near my house. Her father, Karamana Krishnan Nair, was a good singer, and whenever he went for bhajan programmes, I accompanied him on the harmonium. That is how I knew Chithra,” he says.
“He would tell me she sang well and ask me to take her along to ganamelas. That was how she made her first appearance on the stage. She sang beautifully even then. I remember the first song was ‘Kesadipadam Thozhunne’. It was similar with G Venugopal. A friend told me about him when I was playing at the radio station. I took him along for a wedding programme, where he sang ‘Chakravarthini’.”
Notably, Venu’s accordion music features in the signature tunes of Akashvani programmes such as Prabhathabheri and Kouthukavarthakal, and in the opening tune of Doordarshan News. Though he received offers from the film industry, Venu chose to stay with what he knew best: performing live on stage.
Decades in music have left him with a wealth of stories. He recalls a Thunderbirds rehearsal at the Thycaud home of tabla player Natarajan.
“Natarajan brought a boy along and said he sang well. We told him we already had enough singers and could consider him another time. Do you know who that boy was? It was Hariharan,” Venu smiles.
Another memory takes him to the VJT Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, where Jagannatha Varma’s play Sree Buddhan was being staged. Venu was playing the harmonium backstage when a young man asked the organisers if he could prompt the actors.
“I still remember that they turned him down. The young man was none other than Mohanlal,” he says.
Venu has chronicled many such memories, including interactions with the likes of Yesudas and Janaki Amma, in his recent book, ‘Ganamelakalude Charithram’, which traces the evolution of Kerala’s ganamela tradition.
Venu received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Global Human Peace University in Chennai. In 2020, the university, along with Forum of India and Bharat Seva Samaj, conferred on him the Bharat Isai Ratna Kalaimamani Award.
Even at 86, Venu continues to perform, sing and teach. He also gives accordion demonstrations to those keen to learn about the instrument.
“I need music in every moment of my life, in happiness and in sorrow. It has been my companion through every phase of life and, I believe, the reason I am still going strong,” he says.
“When I am immersed in music, I enter a world of my own, where everything else fades away. I cannot think of myself apart from music; it is as much a part of me as life itself.”
He picks up his accordion, closes his eyes and takes a slow breath. His fingers find their place on the keys as he presses the bass buttons, coaxing a deep, mellow sound from the instrument. The bellows open and close to the strains of an old Hindi favourite.
Venu hums along, his voice keeping pace as he breaks into:
Jeena yahan, marna yahan,
Iske siva jaana kahan.
Ji chahe jab humko awaaz do,
Hum hain wahin, hum the jahan.
Apne yahi, dono jahan,
Iske siva jaana kahan...