THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has been generous in welcoming high-profile entrants in Keralam, but less successful in turning these star acquisitions into lasting political assets. From children of former chief ministers to a celebrated technocrat, a former ISRO chief and two retired IPS officers, the party has attracted names with recognition well beyond its traditional political base. Yet, several have struggled to find lasting political roles, exposing the fault lines between individual stature and the realities of a cadre-driven organisation.
Padmaja Venugopal’s exit after two-and-a-half years in the BJP brings the issue into sharper focus. Daughter of Congress stalwart and four-time CM K Karunakaran, she quit the Congress in March 2024 and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, but lost the 2026 assembly contest in Thrissur. Reportedly promised prominent positions, she is said to have grown disillusioned after none of the assurances materialised.
However, BJP state leadership said Padmaja had been given due recognition and responsibilities. “Congress leaders who came to the BJP have even become chief ministers in several states. We uphold that same culture in Kerala. Padmaja Venugopal was made a special invitee to the state core committee, the highest decision-making body of the party,” BJP state general secretary S Suresh said.
Among the other prize catches, R Sreelekha’s trajectory perhaps best illustrates the dilemma. Keralam’s first woman IPS officer joined the BJP in October 2024, with the party projecting her as its face in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections. However, after the BJP won in December 2025, she was overlooked for the mayor’s post in favour of V V Rajesh, a leader with organisational experience. She subsequently went public with her disappointment and threatened to resign, only to be dissuaded following interventions at the highest level.
E Sreedharan, who joined BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly elections and was projected as a potential chief ministerial face, withdrew from active politics after losing the Palakkad contest. Madhavan Nair’s induction in 2018 generated considerable attention, but the former ISRO chief did not emerge as an active electoral politician. Jacob Thomas, another former DGP who joined in 2021, also failed to build a sustained political profile. Meanwhile, former CM A K Antony’s son Anil Antony joined the party in 2023 and was appointed BJP national secretary. However, his political presence in Keralam has remained limited.
Political analysts see BJP’s recruitment drive as largely election-driven. The party brings prominent personalities on board to attract public attention and project itself as an outfit representing diverse sections, particularly the intelligentsia, including IAS and IPS officers, they said. “These may be big names in their respective fields, but they are political novices, except perhaps Padmaja. They do not know the nitty-gritty of daily politics. Sreelekha is a classic example. Besides, the established leadership within the party does not allow new entrants even a foothold,” said political analyst Adv A Jayashankar. The combination of political inexperience and limited organisational space often leaves such entrants sidelined or eventually pushes them out, he added.