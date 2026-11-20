THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has been generous in welcoming high-profile entrants in Keralam, but less successful in turning these star acquisitions into lasting political assets. From children of former chief ministers to a celebrated technocrat, a former ISRO chief and two retired IPS officers, the party has attracted names with recognition well beyond its traditional political base. Yet, several have struggled to find lasting political roles, exposing the fault lines between individual stature and the realities of a cadre-driven organisation.

Padmaja Venugopal’s exit after two-and-a-half years in the BJP brings the issue into sharper focus. Daughter of Congress stalwart and four-time CM K Karunakaran, she quit the Congress in March 2024 and joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, but lost the 2026 assembly contest in Thrissur. Reportedly promised prominent positions, she is said to have grown disillusioned after none of the assurances materialised.

However, BJP state leadership said Padmaja had been given due recognition and responsibilities. “Congress leaders who came to the BJP have even become chief ministers in several states. We uphold that same culture in Kerala. Padmaja Venugopal was made a special invitee to the state core committee, the highest decision-making body of the party,” BJP state general secretary S Suresh said.