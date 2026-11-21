KOCHI: A car driven by a man allegedly under the influence of alcohol went on a rampage on Mattancherry's Bazaar Road on Friday night, hitting seven vehicles and leaving two people injured.

The driver, Joseph Dalton (53), a native of Eloor, was taken into custody by the Mattancherry police.

The incident occurred around 9.40 P.M on Friday when Dalton allegedly drove the Kia car recklessly from south to north along Bazaar Road.

According to the police, the car first hit a two-wheeler and dragged it for several metres. It then rammed into another motorcycle near Chullikkal and dragged it for nearly 1.5 km.

The car subsequently hit a woman at Kappalandimukku before crashing into several other vehicles on its way to Koonan Kurishu Church.

A total of seven vehicles, including those parked along the roadside, were damaged in the incident. Two people sustained injuries, while several pedestrians narrowly escaped being hit by the speeding car.

Local residents intercepted the vehicle near Koonan Kurishu Church and handed over the driver to the Mattancherry police. Enraged by the incident the car's windows were also smashed by an angry crowd.

Police took Dalton into custody after questioning him and suspecting that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A case has been registered against him for rash and negligent driving, and the vehicle has been seized. Further investigation is under way.