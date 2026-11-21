KOCHI/MALAPPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched a major search operation at multiple locations in Keralam as part of an investigation into suspected gold smuggling, hawala transactions and foreign exchange violations.
The searches began around 5 A.M, with ED teams fanning out to various locations, including parts of Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts.
The operation targeted the residences and business establishments of individuals suspected of having links with hawala networks and illegal financial transactions.
The searches included the premises of people with business interests in Keralam and abroad, particularly those engaged in the gold jewellery trade.
Residences of some of their associates were also covered as investigators sought to establish possible links between the suspected operators and the financial networks under scrutiny. Central Industrial Security Force personnel accompanied the ED teams.
In Kasaragod, officers searched ‘Zainaba Manzil,’ belonging to Ahmed Sameer Chengala in Thalangara, and ‘Chappa House,’ the residence of Shafi Chembrikka at Chandragiri. In Kannur, an ED team arrived at ‘Vattakkandi House’ in Iriveri, linked to Muhammed Palappetty.
However, officials found the house locked, with residents stating the property belonged to the mother of a Malappuram native and was previously occupied by relatives.
The probe is mainly focused on suspected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the alleged routing of funds through informal channels to circumvent the banking system.
Investigators are examining financial transactions suspected to have links with gold smuggling, including possible cross-border movement of funds through hawala networks.
The agency is also looking into individuals suspected of facilitating such transactions and their business connections.
The searches were launched following inputs of suspected hawala operations and financial dealings allegedly linked to gold smuggling.
The ED is examining documents and digital evidence to trace the money trail and identify the network involved. Further details about the searches, including the findings and possible recovery of documents or other evidence, are awaited.
ED raids wrong house, realises mistake after 2 hours
The ED on Friday raided the house of a wrong person in Ramamkulam, Manjeri, after mistaking him for another individual with the same name.
A five-member ED team, including armed officials, reached the residence of 65-year-old Muhammed of Perumpally house at around 6.30am, seeking tax details and business documents.
The officials had intended to search the house of another Muhammed at Kizhakethala in Manjeri.
Despite the resident explaining that he was a former expatriate who had returned from abroad and was now leading a retired life without any business ventures, the officials continued the search for nearly two hours. According to former ward councillor Kareem, the officials searched the house, rummaging through cupboards and tables.
Muhammed and his wife, Pathumma, were not even allowed to step outside or prepare food. The family was also not given a clear explanation about the purpose of the search, he said.
The mistake came to light around 8.30am when the officials checked the Aadhaar documents of Muhammed’s son and realised that they had raided the wrong residence. The team immediately left for the house of the intended person at Kizhakethala.