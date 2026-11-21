KOCHI/MALAPPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched a major search operation at multiple locations in Keralam as part of an investigation into suspected gold smuggling, hawala transactions and foreign exchange violations.

The searches began around 5 A.M, with ED teams fanning out to various locations, including parts of Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts.

The operation targeted the residences and business establishments of individuals suspected of having links with hawala networks and illegal financial transactions.

The searches included the premises of people with business interests in Keralam and abroad, particularly those engaged in the gold jewellery trade.

Residences of some of their associates were also covered as investigators sought to establish possible links between the suspected operators and the financial networks under scrutiny. Central Industrial Security Force personnel accompanied the ED teams.

In Kasaragod, officers searched ‘Zainaba Manzil,’ belonging to Ahmed Sameer Chengala in Thalangara, and ‘Chappa House,’ the residence of Shafi Chembrikka at Chandragiri. In Kannur, an ED team arrived at ‘Vattakkandi House’ in Iriveri, linked to Muhammed Palappetty.

However, officials found the house locked, with residents stating the property belonged to the mother of a Malappuram native and was previously occupied by relatives.

The probe is mainly focused on suspected violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the alleged routing of funds through informal channels to circumvent the banking system.

Investigators are examining financial transactions suspected to have links with gold smuggling, including possible cross-border movement of funds through hawala networks.

The agency is also looking into individuals suspected of facilitating such transactions and their business connections.

The searches were launched following inputs of suspected hawala operations and financial dealings allegedly linked to gold smuggling.