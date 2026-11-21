ALAPPUZHA: From the stately corridors of Lok Bhavan to the crowded courtrooms of Keralam, P S Sreedharan Pillai is back in action. And the former Goa governor is wasting no time slipping into his old black robes.

Barely a fortnight after appearing in the sensational Kerala Assembly ruckus case in Thiruvananthapuram, the former Goa governor and BJP veteran was back in court on Friday, this time defending the accused in the 2021 murder of SDPI leader K S Shan.

Pillai appeared before the Alappuzha Sessions Court on behalf of the accused, all 13 of whom are RSS-BJP activists, marking another high-profile assignment since his return to active legal practice after completing his gubernatorial tenure in July 2025.

The 71-year-old politician-lawyer claimed he was the first person in the country to return to active legal practice after serving as governor.

And the comeback is already gathering momentum. On November 3, Pillai appeared before the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, representing former legislator K Ajith, the first accused in the 2015 assembly ruckus case.

Ajith, a former CPI MLA who later joined the BJP, is one of six accused in the case.

Adding another feather to his cap, the Kerala HC last week unanimously decided to designate him as senior advocate.

A lawyer with over four decades of experience, Pillai was appointed Special Public Prosecutor by successive Keralam governments in 12 cases. He also served as standing counsel for the Centre and CBI before the High Court.