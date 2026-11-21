How did Srikanth’s journey in dance begin?



Srikanth: I was raised in Kumbakonam in a family associated with Bhagavata Mela, a traditional theatre form from Andhra Pradesh. Over the centuries, artists migrated to Tamil Nadu and, in the 17th century, settled in Melattur, near Kumbakonam. I began learning dance at eight from Pandanallur Shanmugasubramanyam. My training broke off around Classes 10 and 12. When I moved to Chennai for my undergraduate studies, I joined Dr Padma Subrahmanyam. One distinctive aspect of my journey is that I have had two arangetams: one in Bharatanatyam and another in Bharatanrityam.



How did you decide to perform as a couple?



Srikanth: Before our wedding in 2004, both of us were soloists. There were only a handful of established dancing couples then, including Narasimhachari and Vasanthalakshmi, and Dhananjayan and Shanta. In our case, we performed together when there was a need for two performers.



How did the transition to becoming life partners happen?



Aswathy: When I went to learn from him, I was pursuing my MA. I already had tremendous respect for him as an artist, and there was always a sense of comfort between us. But our relationship was a big issue for some people, especially in Chennai.



Srikanth: There was criticism initially because guru-shishya marriages were uncommon. Eventually, they understood that our priority was to continue performing together.



What guided your shift from Chennai to Keralam?



Srikanth: I did not know much about the cultural scene of Keralam. One reason for the move was the space we had at Nrityalaya in Kozhikode. In Chennai, space was a major problem. My mother-in-law was also keen to elevate the institution. So it was my decision. Aswathy wanted to be in Chennai.



Aswathy: I knew that after a while it would hit him that Keralam was not that conducive. Honestly, there aren’t as many opportunities for classical artists here as in Chennai. Nevertheless, I do not regret the decision, for two reasons. First, we have been able to make a difference in the way Bharatanatyam is understood. Second, I could travel for performances knowing that my son Madhav was in the safe care of his grandparents.



How do you manage the dynamics of duet dancing?



Srikanth: A solo has the freedom of improvisation. A duet has limitations because another dancer is involved. After so long, we now know the dynamics.



Aswathy: It took a long time to reach that unison because, by nature, we are different. On stage, he is very flamboyant. In contrast, I dance for myself. Keeping these two aspects in one frame caused initial hiccups. As an artist, he is way above me because of his training under Dr Padma Subrahmanyam and his Bhagavata Mela background. It took me 10 years to develop the confidence to share the stage with him.



Does being a couple help on-stage chemistry?



Aswathy: Not really. Personal understanding will not work beyond a point on stage. Art is above the artists. It is our individual effort that goes into the dancing, even as a couple. We cannot link it to our partnership.