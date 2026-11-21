When Aswathy V Nair and N Srikanth step on stage, the male and female energies blend in a mesmerising unison.
Offstage, they are just as in sync. They have stood by each other through the challenges of being a dancing couple, honed their individual skills into impeccable teamwork, and prefer to be known more for their art than as the daughter and son-in-law of celebrated Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair.
In a free-wheeling chat with TNIE on the sidelines of Soorya Festival, the couple, who runs the Nrityalaya School for Classical Dance and Music in Kozhikode, speaks about their journeys, aspirations and the way they see the world.
Take us back to the start. How did your paths first cross?
Aswathy: I grew up in a house where dance was always around. After I graduated, my mother told me to learn from other gurus. Actor Vineeth, also her student, had learnt some items from Srikanth. She had liked them. I had seen Srikanth perform but got to know him only when he visited our dance school in Kozhikode in 1999 for a workshop. I began learning from him, and eventually started performing with him.
Who first felt the love — guru or shishya?
Srikanth: When we performed together, people would say: ‘You both look really good together. Why don’t you consider getting married?’ When we decided to get engaged, we went to [Bharatanatyam doyen] Dhananjayan sir’s house to seek his blessings. He said, ‘I was planning to talk to MT about this.’
How did MT sir react when you told him about your decision?
Aswathy: His first question was when the wedding could be held. My family was at a frustrating point because I was reaching marriageable age and yet was not keen on proposals.
Srikanth: When the matter was discussed with her parents, ‘Achan’ (MT) wanted to meet me. I was tense, as I couldn’t speak Malayalam. But he spoke to me in English. He wanted to know when the wedding could take place and whether I was comfortable with our coming from different communities. What I remember most about him is his respect for an individual’s freedom and decisions.
Could you talk about the dance traditions that have influenced your individual journeys?
Aswathy: I come from a Kalamandalam background. From my mother, I learnt the Bhaskar Rao style, a traditional form of Bharatanatyam, as well as the Vazhuvoor and Pandanallur styles.
Srikanth: I first learnt under Pandanallur Shanmuga Subramanian. Later, training under Padma Subrahmanyam introduced me to the Vazhuvoor style and her own Bharatanrityam vocabulary. Over time, my style became a blend of Pandanallur and Vazhuvoor.
How did Srikanth’s journey in dance begin?
Srikanth: I was raised in Kumbakonam in a family associated with Bhagavata Mela, a traditional theatre form from Andhra Pradesh. Over the centuries, artists migrated to Tamil Nadu and, in the 17th century, settled in Melattur, near Kumbakonam. I began learning dance at eight from Pandanallur Shanmugasubramanyam. My training broke off around Classes 10 and 12. When I moved to Chennai for my undergraduate studies, I joined Dr Padma Subrahmanyam. One distinctive aspect of my journey is that I have had two arangetams: one in Bharatanatyam and another in Bharatanrityam.
How did you decide to perform as a couple?
Srikanth: Before our wedding in 2004, both of us were soloists. There were only a handful of established dancing couples then, including Narasimhachari and Vasanthalakshmi, and Dhananjayan and Shanta. In our case, we performed together when there was a need for two performers.
How did the transition to becoming life partners happen?
Aswathy: When I went to learn from him, I was pursuing my MA. I already had tremendous respect for him as an artist, and there was always a sense of comfort between us. But our relationship was a big issue for some people, especially in Chennai.
Srikanth: There was criticism initially because guru-shishya marriages were uncommon. Eventually, they understood that our priority was to continue performing together.
What guided your shift from Chennai to Keralam?
Srikanth: I did not know much about the cultural scene of Keralam. One reason for the move was the space we had at Nrityalaya in Kozhikode. In Chennai, space was a major problem. My mother-in-law was also keen to elevate the institution. So it was my decision. Aswathy wanted to be in Chennai.
Aswathy: I knew that after a while it would hit him that Keralam was not that conducive. Honestly, there aren’t as many opportunities for classical artists here as in Chennai. Nevertheless, I do not regret the decision, for two reasons. First, we have been able to make a difference in the way Bharatanatyam is understood. Second, I could travel for performances knowing that my son Madhav was in the safe care of his grandparents.
How do you manage the dynamics of duet dancing?
Srikanth: A solo has the freedom of improvisation. A duet has limitations because another dancer is involved. After so long, we now know the dynamics.
Aswathy: It took a long time to reach that unison because, by nature, we are different. On stage, he is very flamboyant. In contrast, I dance for myself. Keeping these two aspects in one frame caused initial hiccups. As an artist, he is way above me because of his training under Dr Padma Subrahmanyam and his Bhagavata Mela background. It took me 10 years to develop the confidence to share the stage with him.
Does being a couple help on-stage chemistry?
Aswathy: Not really. Personal understanding will not work beyond a point on stage. Art is above the artists. It is our individual effort that goes into the dancing, even as a couple. We cannot link it to our partnership.
Aswathy, you picked up your father’s works for the anthology ‘Manorathangal’. How was it working on the project?
Aswathy: During the pandemic, I happened to watch a brilliant series on Rabindranath Tagore’s stories. I wondered why the same couldn’t be done with my father’s stories. We thought of it as a small project, but it grew when Saregama came in. Many directors — such as Priyadarshan, Jayaraj and Shyamaprasad — wanted to work on Achan’s scripts. I think this is one of the biggest feats in the Malayalam film industry.
You also directed a segment in ‘Manorathangal’...
Aswathy: For the first two days, I was terrified. I couldn’t eat or sleep. But from the third day, I started enjoying myself. I was fortunate to have Santosh Sivan as a mentor. That gave me a lot of confidence.
Did the project mark the beginning of your journey as a filmmaker?
Aswathy: Cinema has always been a love, but I never planned to become a director. As a child, I was a fan of Prannoy Roy and drawn to journalism. I later got admission to a visual communication course. But my mother’s dance school was going through a difficult period, so I stayed back in Kozhikode and took up dance full-time. Directing the anthology segment made me realise I could perhaps take this art also forward.
Whose idea was it to bring Kamal Haasan on board as presenter?
Aswathy: We needed someone who could connect with audiences across south India. Kamal Haasan sir, who had immense respect for my father, was an obvious choice.
There have been lots of discussions on your film project based on ‘Randamoozham’. Any updates?
Aswathy: The film is definitely happening. It will be a lengthy production, with two parts.
Has the legal dispute surrounding the project been resolved?
Aswathy: Yes.
(To Srikanth): Have you considered bringing MT’s stories to the dance stage?
Srikanth: We have thought about it. I cannot read or write Malayalam, but I have read some translations. There are a few stories I would love to adapt for the stage. One of my favourites is ‘Nirmalyam’. However, I don’t know whether it would be possible to stage it today.
You, too, have a connection with cinema as well, right?
Srikanth: I did a film with a great Kannada director, G V Iyer. ‘Swami Vivekananda’ was his last film, and I had a role in it. Many opportunities came my way, but they were taken away. But I am hopeful.
(To Aswathy): Tell us about being the daughter of a well-known man.
Aswathy: A blessing. When he won the Jnanpith Award, Mathrubhumi asked me to write a piece. It was a first for me. I asked him what I should write. He said, ‘Whatever you write, be honest.’ The only thing that saddens me is that my father’s name is often tagged to ours — sometimes only that we are the daughter and son-in-law of MT — when our performances are covered by the media.
There was a controversy over the book ‘Empty Space’ (by Deedi Damodaran and Echmukutty on MT's personal life). What is the status now?
Aswathy: The case is ongoing.
Did you speak to Deedi?
Aswathy: No. We are not that close. I don’t want to discuss the book. My sister (Sitara Girme) and I felt it was unfair. That’s why we moved legally.
One of the last images of MT in public memory is of him leaning against Mammootty’s chest. Was there such a close bond between them?
Aswathy: Yes, he was quite close to Mammookka. As for that image, I think my father was exhausted, and the moment just happened.
MT rarely spoke about public issues. How did he react to controversies?
Aswathy: He wasn’t bothered by them. Once he said something, he wouldn’t think about it or discuss it with us.
His public image is that of a serious man. Was he the same at home?
Aswathy: With me, he talked a lot and smiled. With my son, he was friendly.
Did you both discuss dance with him?
Srikanth: I once asked him for observations on Arjuna, whose part I was playing in a performance. He looked at me and simply said, ‘I don’t like Arjuna!’ Later, he shared a few things from the Mahabharata and explained why.
Was MT pious? An image of him praying at a temple had triggered discussions…
Aswathy: We never bothered about such things. My father was a believer. He used to pray to Kodikunnathamma, and the picture was from there. He was also a devotee of Mookambika Devi. He would go to Mookambika every year.
Coming back to dance, shall we wrap up with some productions close to your heart?
Srikanth: One was on Mother Earth, titled ‘Sneha Yagam’, scripted by Kaithapram sir, about deforestation and environmental conservation. We then did ‘In the Beginning’, based on the Old Testament. We also did a multilingual production on numbers, ‘Sankhya Vaibhavam’, and another on rain, ‘Amritavarshini’.
The latest is ‘Samavesha’, where I played Arjuna/Brihannala, and Aswathy played Amba/Shikhandi. One of our favourites is ‘Vanamali’, a group production where a single song spans 27 ragas, 27 paragraphs and 27 episodes of Krishna — from his birth to the Bhagavad Gita.