THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fight is far from over for kalaripayattu. Keralam’s ancient martial art is set for a new sporting league that seeks to bring its fading combat traditions back into the arena.

Titled ‘Ankam’, the league will bring together traditional kalaris (martial arts schools) from across Keralam, with the aim of restoring the art’s original warrior spirit.

‘Ankam’ will be launched on Saturday at an event organised by Kerala Police, Union government’s Fit India Movement and Kalari Sutra, a martial arts school founded by A R Vishnu Mahadev, a fourth-generation kalaripayattu practitioner and audio engineer.

The event will also see the launch of ‘Toofan Clubs’, an initiative under the home department, to train school students in sports, including kalaripayattu.

“This year, it will be a kickstart for the league, with six major kalari schools from across Keralam invited to demonstrate their skills. We will also honour veteran gurus,” says Vishnu.

“From 2027, we will go full swing, along the lines of leagues in kabaddi, cricket and football. We have already initiated efforts to bring more kalari schools under our ambit and organise pure combat events that are vanishing from the grammar of kalaripayattu.”