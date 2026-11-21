THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fight is far from over for kalaripayattu. Keralam’s ancient martial art is set for a new sporting league that seeks to bring its fading combat traditions back into the arena.
Titled ‘Ankam’, the league will bring together traditional kalaris (martial arts schools) from across Keralam, with the aim of restoring the art’s original warrior spirit.
‘Ankam’ will be launched on Saturday at an event organised by Kerala Police, Union government’s Fit India Movement and Kalari Sutra, a martial arts school founded by A R Vishnu Mahadev, a fourth-generation kalaripayattu practitioner and audio engineer.
The event will also see the launch of ‘Toofan Clubs’, an initiative under the home department, to train school students in sports, including kalaripayattu.
“This year, it will be a kickstart for the league, with six major kalari schools from across Keralam invited to demonstrate their skills. We will also honour veteran gurus,” says Vishnu.
“From 2027, we will go full swing, along the lines of leagues in kabaddi, cricket and football. We have already initiated efforts to bring more kalari schools under our ambit and organise pure combat events that are vanishing from the grammar of kalaripayattu.”
The first full-fledged edition of Ankam is scheduled to be held from December 1 to 5, 2027, largely in Thiruvananthapuram. “We expect 18 to 24 kalaris to participate in the league,” says Vishnu.
The league will feature combat disciplines drawn from the two principal traditions of kalaripayattu Vadakkan (northern) and Thekkan (southern) .
What passes off as kalaripayattu at sporting meets today, Vishnu argues, is largely a demonstration of skill and vigour. “The true essence of kalari is in its combat structure,” he adds.
“But the fight is not just with an external entity it is also with your own impulses. Kalari is all about control and extending that control to external and internal nature.”
The ambition, Vishnu says, is to restore combat as a sporting discipline, much like archery and sword fighting.
“Despite its lethal uses in earlier times, kalaripayattu had an established combat structure with rigid rules. Its reduction to choreographed festival demonstrations troubles traditional practitioners,” he says.
“That is the reason we plan to revive its true structure,” adds Vishnu, who will release his book, ‘Kalari Sutra – The Combat Science’, at Saturday’s event.